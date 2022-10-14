News

Tinubu congratulates Olusi at 86

Posted on

All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated elder statesman and top member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, on attaining 86. He hailed the Lagos prince for his exemplary leadership and his continued contributions to the development of Lagos. In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu prayed that Almighty continue to protect him and grant him good health and increased wisdom for the benefit of all of those looking up to him for guidance and leadership. The APC presidential candidate said: “Today, I congratulate elder statesman and eminent leader in Lagos State and Nigeria, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, on his 86th birthday.

 

Our Reporters

