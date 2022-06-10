Tinubu deserves his reward –Nkire

Pioneer Leader of Caucus, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu deserves to win the party’s presidential primary election considering his unequaled service to APC. In a statement in Abuja, Nkire said Bola Tinubu was one of the greatest contributors to the birth, growth and development of the APC, adding that his landslide victory at the primary election confirmed his acceptance by the generality of the members of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain who is also a pioneer member of the party said he was confident that Tinubu would be a good president, giving his track record when he served as governor of Lagos State. He urged the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 general election to be magnanimous in victory, especially to the South East zone, which has been crying out loud against marginalisation for a long time. Nkire said he had no doubt in his mind that the opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would have an uphill task regaining power from the APC come 2023, “with a juggernaut like the ‘Jagaban’, Bola Tinubu on the ballot for the APC.”

