News

Tinubu deserves his reward –Nkire

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Pioneer Leader of Caucus, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has said that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu deserves to win the party’s presidential primary election considering his unequaled service to APC. In a statement in Abuja, Nkire said Bola Tinubu was one of the greatest contributors to the birth, growth and development of the APC, adding that his landslide victory at the primary election confirmed his acceptance by the generality of the members of the ruling party.

The APC chieftain who is also a pioneer member of the party said he was confident that Tinubu would be a good president, giving his track record when he served as governor of Lagos State. He urged the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 general election to be magnanimous in victory, especially to the South East zone, which has been crying out loud against marginalisation for a long time. Nkire said he had no doubt in his mind that the opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would have an uphill task regaining power from the APC come 2023, “with a juggernaut like the ‘Jagaban’, Bola Tinubu on the ballot for the APC.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai’s threat to use mercenaries to combat terrorists bad – Afenifere

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, has described the threat by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to invite foreign mercenaries to fight local terrorism as an ominous sign for the country. According to a release by the National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, yesterday, El-Rufai’s informing the State House Corre    spondents of his intention to […]
News

‘Ikpeazu committed to resuscitation of NNPC Aba depot’

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed the readiness of his administration to provide necessary logistics for the free flow of petroleum products to the Osisioma Depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which was said to have been abandoned for several years. The governor, who raised the hope that the depot […]
News Top Stories

Hanifa: Kano revokes licenses of private schools

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, KANO

Kano State Government says it had revoked licenses of all private schools operating in the state. The Commissioner for Education Alhaji Mohammad Sanusi Kiru stated this while briefing journalists in his office yesterday.     He said following the unfortunate incidence that occurred in the state where a proprietor kidnapped and killed a five-year-old student […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica