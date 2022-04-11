Tinubu ‘disowns’ Osinbajo after VP declares presidential ambition

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has literally disowned Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, shortly after the VP declared his intention to be Nigeria’s next president.

The former Lagos State governor, in whose cabinet Osinbajo served as attorney-general and commissioner for justice, coyly avoided giving direct response to the VP’s declaration to contest for the office of the president in the 2023 election.

“I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration,” Tinubu retorted to media prompt to comment on the declaration by Osinbajo, who is seen by many as his political son.

Tinubu, who had earlier declared to run for the office of the president, spoke to the media after his meeting on Monday in Abuja, with 12 APC governors.

The meeting at Kebbi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja, came hours after VP Osinbajo had met with the same group of governors, before announcing he was joining the 2023 presidential race.

Tinubu, however, said his meeting with the APC state governors was to seek collaboration, support and encouragement toward his becoming president, which he had earlier described as a “life-long ambition”.

