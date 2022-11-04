Tinubu donates N100m to Kogi flood victims

The presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has donated the sum of N100 million to victims who were ravaged by the receding flood in Kogi State. The former Lagos governor in his appreciation message to the people of the state, who troopedouttoreceivehim, said Kogj State is very strategic to the nation, being the gateway between the north and the south of the country. Tinubu, whose speech was read by Governor Yahaya Bello, added that he will, if elected as the presi- dent in 2023, tackle the reoccurrence flood disaster that is causing loss of lives and property in the state.

“I extend my warmest greetings to you all. I appreciate this tumultuous crowd. You have all gathered here to demonstrate your support and solidarity for me and our presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima, and of course for your hardworking governor, who I always referred to as my son. “Let me assure you that one of the very first things we will tackle is the perennial flooding in Kogi State. Flooding is a big problem in Kogi perhaps because of its strategic location as the confluence between Rivers Niger and Benue.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...