News

Tinubu donates N100m to Kogi flood victims

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

The presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has donated the sum of N100 million to victims who were ravaged by the receding flood in Kogi State. The former Lagos governor in his appreciation message to the people of the state, who troopedouttoreceivehim, said Kogj State is very strategic to the nation, being the gateway between the north and the south of the country. Tinubu, whose speech was read by Governor Yahaya Bello, added that he will, if elected as the presi- dent in 2023, tackle the reoccurrence flood disaster that is causing loss of lives and property in the state.

“I extend my warmest greetings to you all. I appreciate this tumultuous crowd. You have all gathered here to demonstrate your support and solidarity for me and our presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima, and of course for your hardworking governor, who I always referred to as my son. “Let me assure you that one of the very first things we will tackle is the perennial flooding in Kogi State. Flooding is a big problem in Kogi perhaps because of its strategic location as the confluence between Rivers Niger and Benue.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Food strike, an insult on Southern Nigeria –SMBLF

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has described as appalling the recent strike of members of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN), stating that the industrial action is an assault on the sensibilities of southerners.   T he leaders, in a statement jointly issued yesterday by Mr. Yinka […]
News

Anambra demolishes Odumeje’s church

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor

The Anambra State Government yesterday demolished part of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry belonging to Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere aka Odumeje in Onitsha. The church also known as God’s Intervention Ministry on Creek/Bida Road in Fegge, Onitsha South Local Government Area is said to have been built on top of waterways and […]
News

Lagos to host ECOWAS ECOFAIRS with 32 countries

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Determined to showcase the importance of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), organisers of this year’s ECOWAS friendly countries trade fair (ECOFAIRS) has said that about 32 African countries and over 1,000 exhibitors and 90,000 audiences will participate in the fair. Convener and Chief Executive Officer, ECOFAIRS, Sylvester […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica