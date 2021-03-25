News

Tinubu donates N50m to victims of Katsina market fire

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a donation of N50million to victims of Katsina Central Market Fire disaster. Tinubu, who made the announcement yesterday during a condolence visit to the Katsina State government and victims of the fire disaster, was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and other top government’s officials in the state. He commiserated with the victims of the fire, assuring the victims that market activities would resume despite the level of damage and destruction recorded as life must continue.

The APC leader while addressing journalists said the purpose of the visit was to sympathise with the victims of the fire and promote unity. He expressed shock over the unfortunate incident and emphasised the need to promote unity and collaboration among Nigerians, adding that Nigerians must be their brother’s keepers. The market was razed by early Monday morning fire which destroyed scores of stalls and shops with goods and properties valued at millions of naira. Eyewitnesses attributed the fire to an explosion from gas cylinders sold in one of the shops.

