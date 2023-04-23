Tinubu, dual citizenship and Guinean passport saga

Thus far in the 2023 election cycle, President- elect Bola Tinubu has proved the proverbial cat with nine lives as he dodged traps set to abort his “lifelong ambition” to be President of Nigeria. He defeated scores of aspirants at the June 6-8, 2022, primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and many more candidates at the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

In 35 days on May 29, Tinubu will be inaugurated as Nigeria’s 16th President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces, and make history as the first acclaimed Nigerian “political kingmaker” to become a king himself. But how far his famed political sagacity and luck will carry him to the finish line is any pundit’s guess amid a fierce opposition that’s determined to ruin Tinubu, APC and supporters’ “pyrrhic victory.”

As millions of voters pray for a Tinubu dispensation that can reverse Nigeria’s downward slide in the socio-politico-economic and security spheres, millions more want to halt his entry into Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, and if he gained access, must be quickly evicted from the seat of power. To achieve their aims, opposition leaders have adopted a three-prong strategy – litigation in court, mass street protests, and call for an interim government or a military upstage of power.

Yet, Tinubu looks optimistic to easily weather all but one or two of the pleadings at the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), and likely at the Supreme Court. From his reported failure to meet requirements of the laws guiding elections in Nigeria, to be declared as winner and returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); To alleged age falsification, certificate forgery, and indictment for trafficking in narcotics and money laundering in the United States in early 1990s; Tinubu has amassed over 100 hired and volunteer senior and junior lawyers to defend his declaration as President-elect of Nigeria. But from the blue comes a fresh allegation that’s capable of finally truncating Tinubu’s political career that’s blossomed for over 30 years.

A self-styled “Investigative Journalist” David Hundeyin, who seems to possess much Intel, has accused Tinubu of dual nationality – Nigeria and Guinea, and carrying a Guinean diplomatic passport that’s on viral display on social media. Tinubu reportedly denied in his nomination forms that he’s dual citizenship, and renounced his Nigerian nationality – a possible disqualifying violation of Section 137(1)(a) of the amended 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, and an offence of perjury. “137(1): A person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if– (a) subject to the provisions of section 28 of this Constitution, he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a country other than Nigeria or, except in such cases as may be prescribed by the National Assembly, he made a declaration of allegiance to such other country.”

To underscore the potential legal jeopardy that awaits Tinubu, let’s have some background – courtesy of www.handyvisas.com (with minimal editing) – on Dual Nationality, Diplomatic Passport and how to acquire same: What is Dual Nationality? “Dual nationality, also known as Dual Citizenship, means that you are a citizen of two countries simultaneously. “Holding dual nationality can be a complicated legal status and its benefits depend on the relative two countries. “It is important to understand how this status works, before deciding if it is beneficial for you or not. Dual nationality definition “If someone has dual nationality, then they are legally recognised in both countries as a citizen. They share the same rights and responsibilities as citizens without dual nationality. “Sometimes, dual citizenship happens automatically.

For example, in the United States, if a child is born to parents of another country, by default, they will be citizens of both the U.S. and their parents’ home country. “Dual nationality is also often granted through legal processes, such as marriage. If someone marries a citizen of another country, they may be entitled to citizenship of their spouse’s country, and vice versa. “Not all countries allow their citizens to hold dual nationality. It is necessary to check whether the country you are currently a citizen of allows it, before attempting to apply for a new citizenship.

“In countries that do not allow dual citizenship, citizens must surrender their nationality in order to become a citizen of another country. How to get Dual Citizenship “If you have decided that dual nationality is right for you, then you can start the process of applying. “In some countries, there is no specific process for becoming a dual citizen. You might simply need to apply for citizenship in another country. “It is very important to first check that your country of origin allows its citizens to hold dual nationality. If not, you could risk losing your citizenship in the process. “Contacting the relevant embassy is the best way to find out if your country permits dual nationality. Diplomatic Passport definition “This type of identity document is most often used by diplomats and other government officials to journey overseas with more ease.

It is also commonly used by diplomats who are stationed abroad. “The holder can cross international borders while bypassing a lot of the typical travel regulations that regular passport holders must follow. “Using a diplomatic passport means that the holder is travelling on official government business. What does a diplomatic passport look like? “A diplomatic passport varies depending on the country of issue. Usually, it is easy to differentiate from a regular tourist passport. It is likely to be a different colour, and state the words ‘Diplomatic Passport’ on the cover.

“The colour difference makes it easy for border officials to identify a government official and offer them the relevant privileges. Who can apply for a diplomatic passport? “Diplomatic passports are only issued to those who have diplomatic status. It is not a document that can be applied for by anyone. “The requirements can differ depending on the country. The type of statuses that qualify for a diplomatic passport include: * Members of Parliament * Governors * Heads of Religious Affairs * Members of Court * Generals or Admirals * Former Presidents or Prime Ministers Can family members apply?

“Once someone has been issued a diplomatic passport, their family members often qualify for one themselves. “Again, this can depend on the country, but generally the benefits afforded to foreign diplomats are also extended to their immediate family members.” Here we’re: Another roadblock – likely the most fortified to date – for President-elect Tinubu to cross before or after the May 29 handover to him by President Muhammadu Buhari! Can he dismantle this one, as others?