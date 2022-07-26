News

Tinubu, El-Rufai’s wife, others hail APC professionals council

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has applauded the party’s Professionals Council, a grass root mobilisation and support group, for intensifying its mobilization of Nigerians ahead of the polls.

The former governor of Lagos State who spoke at the official inauguration of the women wing of the council said the profession-als are the backbone of the country’s progress and development.

 

The presidential candidate who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Tunde Rahman, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the council under its Director General, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, for its consistency in advancing the support base of APC in the grass root, assuring that he will continue to identify with the council.

 

Also speaking, the wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajia Asia Ahmed El-Rufai, lauded the initiative of the council and its women wing for their zeal and commitment in ensuring that the party emerges victorious in the 2023 general elections across board.

According to her, women have a critical role to play in the country’s development and nation building, urging the women wing of the APC Professionals Council to take the message of women inclusion to all corners of the nation.

 

Also speaking, the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu, expressed optimism that the inauguration of the women wing of the council will open a new vista in women inclusion in politics in the country.

 

