Tinubu extends lead in six Rivers council areas

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has extended the lead in six Local Government Areas of Rivers State in the latest results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu took the lead on Sunday after INEC released the results of three local government areas: Ahoada West, Tai and Asari Toru Local Government Areas.

The APC maintained the lead with the latest results of Gokana (10,122), Abua/Odua (5,653), Emuoha (9,145), Eleme (8,368), Asari Toru (14,483), Omuma (6,328). The APC, however lost in Bonny Local Government Area by pulling 2708 votes against the Labour Party (LP), which scored a total of 10,408 votes.

