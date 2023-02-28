News

Tinubu extends lead in six Rivers council areas

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has extended the lead in six Local Government Areas of Rivers State in the latest results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

Tinubu took the lead on Sunday after INEC released the results of three  local government areas: Ahoada West, Tai and Asari Toru Local Government Areas.

 

The APC maintained the lead with the latest results of Gokana (10,122), Abua/Odua (5,653), Emuoha (9,145), Eleme (8,368), Asari Toru (14,483), Omuma (6,328). The APC, however lost in Bonny Local Government Area by pulling 2708 votes against the Labour Party (LP), which scored a total of 10,408 votes.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kukah sowing discord among Nigerians – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

  The Presidency has accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, of sowing the seeds of strife and discord among Nigerians even when the majority seek to live in harmony despite all challenges.   Responding to a recent statement credited to Kukah during his virtual address before the United States Congress, a Presidential […]
News

Lagos Assembly aspirants promise to deliver 3m votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants Forum in All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that it will deliver 3 million votes for the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the coordinator of […]
News

ASUU Strike: Protesting students slam Atiku

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday promised to continue its protest following the Federal Government’s failure to settle the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The students yesterday converged on the Ibadan Toll Gate of the Lagos Expressway, occupying and blocking vehicular movement on the route, leaving motorists stranded. The protesters thereafter headed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica