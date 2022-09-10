Tinubu felicitates Bishop Oke at 66

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, at his 66 birthday celebration. Oke is the Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International. Tinubu, in the birthday message issued by his Media Office in Abuja, described Oke, who is also the founder of Precious Cornerstone University, as one of the most respected clergymen in Nigeria and one who has profoundly worked to advance the kingdom of God through his outreach programmes and leadership of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria. Oke celebrated his 66th birthday on September 8. The statement reads: “I rejoice with Bishop Wale Oke on his birthday. Bishop Oke at 66 is gradually moving up the ladder and will soon join the club of septuagenerians. I wish him good health and more grace in the service of God and humanity. “On this anniversary of his birth, I most especially celebrate the man of God for his commitment to national unity, progress, peace and social cohesion.
