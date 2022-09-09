Tinubu felicitates with Bishop Oke, PFN President @66

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with the President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bishop Wale Oke at his 66 birthday celebration.

Oke is the Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International.

Tinubu, in the birthday message issued by his Media Office in Abuja, described Bishop Oke, who is also the founder of Precious Cornerstone University, as one of the most respected clergymen in Nigeria and one who has profoundly worked to advance the kingdom of God through his outreach programmes and leadership of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria. Oke celebrated his 66th birthday on September 8

The statement reads: “I rejoice with Bishop Wale Oke on his birthday. Bishop Oke at 66 is gradually moving up the ladder and will soon join the club of septuagenerian. I wish him good health and more grace in the service of God and humanity.

“On this anniversary of his birth, I most especially celebrate the man of God for his commitment to national unity, progress, peace and social cohesion.

“As the leader of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Oke remains a shining example in honour, grace, selflessness, patriotism and hardwork, which are necessary ingredients for building a wholesome society.

“On behalf of my family, I join all family members, friends and admirers of Bishop Oke to wish him happy birthday and many happy returns.”

