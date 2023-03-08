Tinubu files fresh application seeking court order to obtain materials to defend his victory

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress yesterday approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, praying it to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to grant him access to sensitive materials it used for the presidential election he won. Tinubu, through his counsel, Akintola Makinde, said he would need to inspect, scan and make photocopies of some of the electoral materials to enable him to prepare his defence against peti-tions that would seek to nullify his election. According to him, “the materials will be relevant in helping us to prepare our defence and also make comparison with the information contained in INEC’s back-end server.” While Tinubu’s first ex-parte application, which was filed on March 6, has the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi as respondents, in the second application, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its own candidate, Atiku Abubakar, were cited as respondents, alongside INEC.

