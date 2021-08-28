Tinubu fits Babangida’s choice of president in 2023 –SWAGA

South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a group drumming support for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu presidency in 2023, has disclosed that former President Ibrahim Babangida’s preference for Nigeria president in 2023 is a confirmation of the group’s push for Tinubu, saying that he fits perfectly the criteria stated by the former Military president. Recall that in a recent interview by Babangida in Arise Television, he outlined a number of criteria to look out for in picking the next president, which include a Nigerian that is in his 60s, politically connected, experienced and versed in economic issues.

Reacting to this, the Secretary of the group, Bosun Oladele, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, stated that Tinubu fits perfectly the description as he is still in his 60s, widely connected, with rich network of friends and political associates with different backgrounds across the country.

‘‘If you look at all the criteria set out by Babangida, Asiwaju Tinubu fits that bill. These are qualities that a president should have. But if you ask me these are also qualities as a group that we have seen that we started campaigning that Asiwaju Tinubu should be the next president,’’ he said. He further stated that: ‘‘I think Babangida has already collaborated what we already know and we have set out to achieve.’’ Oladele disclosed that: ‘‘He has the connectivity and everything,’’ adding that Tinubu is well connected to the people and accepted widely as well as an experienced politician who also have experience in governance as a former two tenured governor of Lagos State and a former senator.

