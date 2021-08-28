Politics

Tinubu fits Babangida’s choice of president in 2023 –SWAGA

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023, a group drumming support for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu presidency in 2023, has disclosed that former President Ibrahim Babangida’s preference for Nigeria president in 2023 is a confirmation of the group’s push for Tinubu, saying that he fits perfectly the criteria stated by the former Military president. Recall that in a recent interview by Babangida in Arise Television, he outlined a number of criteria to look out for in picking the next president, which include a Nigerian that is in his 60s, politically connected, experienced and versed in economic issues.

Reacting to this, the Secretary of the group, Bosun Oladele, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, stated that Tinubu fits perfectly the description as he is still in his 60s, widely connected, with rich network of friends and political associates with different backgrounds across the country.

‘‘If you look at all the criteria set out by Babangida, Asiwaju Tinubu fits that bill. These are qualities that a president should have. But if you ask me these are also qualities as a group that we have seen that we started campaigning that Asiwaju Tinubu should be the next president,’’ he said. He further stated that: ‘‘I think Babangida has already collaborated what we already know and we have set out to achieve.’’ Oladele disclosed that: ‘‘He has the connectivity and everything,’’ adding that Tinubu is well connected to the people and accepted widely as well as an experienced politician who also have experience in governance as a former two tenured governor of Lagos State and a former senator.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

North is using the constitution to cow South – Adebanjo

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Acting National Leader of pan- Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in this interview, speaks on the outcome of the recent meeting of Southern Governor Forum and the resolutions they reached on some national issues. FELIX NWANERI reports What are your thoughts on the recent meeting of the Southern Governors Forum in Lagos? I […]
Politics

2023: Your presidential ambition lacks conscience, morality – Ohanaeze blasts Bello

Posted on Author Reporter

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu   The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Monday responded to Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s recent comments that rotational presidency was unconstitutional, saying that his position was a demonstration of his lack of appreciation of Nigeria’s diversity, political history and existing agreements between Northern and Southern leaders at the inception of […]
Politics

Federal govt is helpless over security challenges – Bob

Posted on Author TONY ANICHEBE

Senator Effiong Bob represented Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 2003 and 2011. In this interview, he speaks about governance in the state and his governorship ambition in 2023, among other issues TONY ANICHEBE reports What is your take on the state of the nation owing to increasing insecurity? Insecurity is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica