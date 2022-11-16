Tinubu flags off campaign in Jos, pledges agricultural, industrial hubs

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu has promised to end insecurity, provide good governance and economic development of Nigeria if elected president come 2023. Tinubu said he was grateful to God and APC for emerging the Presidential Candidate of the party, saying that his wealth of experience in governance would be brought to bear. He stated this yesterday at the official Presidential Campaign flag-off at the Rwang Pam Stadium Jos.

He said the achievements of the present administration would earn them a landslide victory come 2023 as he would consolidate on the already existing developmental strides of the Buhari Administration. Tinubu while highlighting his agenda for the nation if elected, promised to focus on education, security, agriculture and human capital development.

“We will ensure that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry and every child is educated in the area of security which is a major challenge we will ensure the safety of lives and properties. We will establish a commodity exchange. “We shall continue all the work in the on-going exploration in all fronts. We will encourage urban offices and our farms to produce food for export,” he said.

Tinubu thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the exceptional service he has rendered to the nation adding that history would be fair to him. New Telegraph reports that thousands of APC supporters and leaders from all walks of life demonstrated their love and preference when they trooped the stadium as early as 9 am to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate and his entourage to Jos. The occasion was also attended by all the 22 governors elected on the platform of the APC as well as Senators, House of Representatives members, former governors and other important personalities.

President Buhari, who officially handed over the party’s flag to the presidential candidate, said they were in Jos to support Tinubu. He urged Nigerians to continue to support the APC at all levels. The Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong said the flag-off of the presidential campaign in Jos is historic and significant. He said that the state would sustain its track record of hosting national party conventions and presidential campaigns that produced Nigerian Presidents.

He said the APC will do well in the forthcoming general elections, adding that the state has 22 governors who are working hard to deliver the party at the polls. Lalong further said that Buhari will produce his successor in person of Tinubu. APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu said Buhari’s administration has surpassed that of his predecessors stressing that several roads, railways have been constructed under his administration. The APC Governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, who also spoke, in his goodwill message lauded the party for choosing Plateau to kick of the presidential flag off.

