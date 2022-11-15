News

Tinubu flags off campaign in Jos; pledges agricultural, industrial hubs

Musa Pam, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, led Governors on the ticket of the party, Ministers, National Working Committee members and other party leaders to Jos, Plateau State to flag off the presidential campaign rally of the party.

At the rally held on Tuesday at Jos Township Stadium, President Buhari, assisted by Adamu, handed over the party’s flag to Tinubu.

He reiterated his promise to lead the party’s campaign for the 2023 presidential election.

The flag off had in attendance vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

In attendance were Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Prof. Ben Ayade (Crossrivers) Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat, former Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abubakar, former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Borno State, Senator Modu Ali-Sheriff, and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

There were also wife of APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; wife of the vice presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima, both of who also addressed the rally; and wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwoolu; ministers and members of APC National Working Committee.

On arrival in Jos on Monday, Tinubu and his entourage had paid a courtesy call on Gbong Gwon Jos, Jacob Buba, who described him and his running mate as tested people who have records of achievements, adding that what the country needs at this time are tested men.

While addressing the rally, both Adamu and the Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, who is also Kebbi State governor, Bagudu, commended President Buhari for his achievements, saying he would be leaving behind important legacies in democracy, good governance, infrastructure development and economic growth particularly in the area of agriculture and food security.

 

 

