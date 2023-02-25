Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi At Fayose’s Unit

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won the election at the former governor Ayodele Fayose polling unit in Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State

Tinubu garnered 154 votes in St. David Pry School, Afao Ekiti, Unit 001 while the People’s Democratic Party candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, polled 59 votes.

While the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi scored 14 votes, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Action Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress got one votes each.

