Tinubu: Fuel scarcity, naira redesign are plans to sabotage elections

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has claimed that the current fuel crisis and scarcity of the new naira notes are aimed at sabotaging the February 25-March 11 general election.

Tinubu said the fuel crisis and the scarcity of the new banknotes are artificially created to discourage people from voting for the APC.

In a veiled reference to the powers-that-be, the ex-Lagos State governor asked why the fuel scarcity which began in October last year has failed to abate.

Tinubu made the allegation during his campaign to rally supporters at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

He alleged that some powerful people are behind the fuel crisis and scarcity of the new naira notes.

The APC presidential candidate called on the people to remain resolute and resist any attempt by anyone to stop the election from holding.

