Tinubu, Ganduje, govs, Alaafin, Ooni honour Ajimobi at 71st post-humous birthday

Eminent personalities from all walks of life yesterday gathered on Ibadan city, the Oyo State capital, showered encomiums on late Senator Abiola Ajimobi on his post-humous 71st birthday, calling for devolution of power and true federalism.

The occasion was the 3rd Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF) ceremony and public lecture organised in collaboration with the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies of the University of Ibadan where late Abiola Ajimobi was given admission for Ph.D before he died on 25th June, 2020. In attendance were dignitaries including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who was represented on the occasion by the Ogun State governor, PrinceDapoAbiodun, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Babatunde Ekanola and other principal officers of the institution.

In the Ajimobi entourage were the Governor of Kano State and in-law to Ajimobi, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his wife, Professor Hafsat, children of Ajimobi, officers of the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS) led by Professor Isaac Albert (Dean) and its Director, Professor Tajudeen Akanji. Thereafter, the sod of the proposed multipurpose 450-seater Senator Abiola Ajimobi Resource Auditorium which the widow of the family said would be commissioned on the next post-humous (72nd) birthday, was turned.

The Acting VC promised to work in synergy with the Foundation to ensure that the conditions enshrined in the MoU were followed to the letter “for the advancement of knowledge and preservation of the name of Senator Ajimobisolongasthisinstitution continues to exist.” The lecture proper which was entitled “States and the burden of National Development in Nigeria,” chaired by former Osun State governor and ex-national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, had in attendance many dignitaries both physical and virtual.

Among them was the national leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, who was the keynote Speaker on the occasion, addressed the gathering virtually via the Zoom technology. Others present included Governors of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, the governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi), former Deputy Governor Iyiola Oladokun and Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo, Chief Adebayo Adelabu (former gubernatorial candidate pf the APC in the 2019 election), Chief Akin Oke (former Chairman pf Oyo APC), the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria Chief Folake Solanke, Chief Dr. Onikepo Alande, Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central), Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Basoru Kola Daisi, Among the royal fathers of the day were the Alaafin of Oyo His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, (who was represented by the Samu of Oyo, High Chief Lamidi Oyewale), and the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 1.

