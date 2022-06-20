Tinubu gets heroic welcome in Lagos over APC presidential victory

…as Akiolu tasks supporters on sincerity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday got a heroic welcome from hundreds of his supporters and other residents of Lagos State for winning the party’s presidential ticket against all odds. Tinubu scored 1,271 votes in a keenly contested primaries to defeat other aspirants.

For hours, the anthem “Bola on your Mandate we shall stand” rented the air and was repeatedly echoed by the teeming supporters who thronged the airport as early as 7am.

Tinubu, who wore a white Agbada with a red cap bearing his symbol, was accompanied by former National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole; former Borno State Governor, Kasim Shettima; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodima.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu; his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, among others led the hundreds of the supporters to welcome the APC presidential candidate on ground.

Also, Senatorial candidate for the Lagos-West Senatorial District, Dr. Idiat Adebule; Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Olamilekan; members of the Governor Advisory Council (GAC), and many others. Tinubu’s daughter and the state’s Iyaloja-General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, also came with dozens of market men and women to the airport.

The APC national leader returned to Lagos yesterday after his aircraft landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at about 3:40pm into the hands of Lagos APC supporters, who waited for hours before his arrival.

Tinubu’s convoy which was in a lengthy stretch immediately moved to the palace of Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu.

