Tinubu greets Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila on their birthdays

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his heartfelt congratulations to two prominent citizens of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who are both celebrating their birthdays today.

While Sanwo-Olu is 56, Gbajabiamila is three years older at 59. In separate releases from his media office and issued by Mr Tunde Rahman, Tinubu, who is also a former governor of Lagos, said of the current occupant: “I extend my best wishes and heartfelt congratulations to Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, on the occasion of your 56th birthday. Your performance, thus far, has been praiseworthy. The quality of your leadership and governance of our great state has been exceptional even during the unprecedented crisis of the COVID pandemic which you faced down with great courage, dignity and compassion. We are, indeed, fortunate that you are at the helm. “Your considerate yet decisive policies and actions helped to save lives while keeping Lagos moving and growing.”

He also hailed Speaker, Gbajabiamila, on turning 59. He commended him for providing exemplary and progressive leadership in the House. In a statement by his Media Office on Thursday in Abuja, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Speaker Gbajabiamila’s life is one of excellence and accomplishment. He has made all of us proud. “As a patriot, exceptional parliamentarian and seasoned yet visionary politician, Gbajabiamila has provided exemplary and progressive leadership in the House of Representatives. “Under his leadership, the House also worked with great purpose and in harmony with the Executive to pass meaningful legislation and to function as a truly representative voice of the people of our beloved country.”

