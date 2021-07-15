News

Tinubu hails Babatunde Ogala at 60

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lauded the contributions of former National Legal Adviser of the party, Hon. Babatunde Ogala (SAN), to democracy, good governance, social justice and rule of law on his attainment of age 60 today.

Tinubu extolled the virtues of Ogala in a special statement by his media office signed by Tunde Rahman. The APC leader said Ogala had done excellently well in the various spheres of life he had traversed thus far. He said in the statement: “Warmest congratulations to former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress and prominent lawyer, Hon. Babatunde Kwame Ogala, on turning 60. “A pro-democracy activist, democrat and prominent politician, Ogala has made tremendous contributions to good governance, social justice and rule of law. “As a friend, comrade and partner in the progressive struggle, I can say without hesitation that Ogala has done well in the various spheres of life he has traversed these past years.

