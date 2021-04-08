Tinubu hails emergence of Olu-designate, Emiko

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Itsekiri people over the announcement of a new Olu of Warri. He expressed joy over the emergence of the Olu-designate, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, describing it as well-deserved.

In a statement by his Media Office, signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu also commiserated with the people of Itsekiri Nation, who are his in-laws, over the passing of his Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, the 20th Olu of Warri Kingdom. He said: “I’m delighted over the announcement of the new Olu of Warri Kingdom, Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko. His eventual emergence is a testament to the fact that he is indeed ordained to mount the throne of his fore-fathers.

“I congratulate the Omoba and the entire Itsekiri Nation. May his reign usher in peace, unity, rapid development and prosperity to Warri Kingdom. I send my best wishes for his continued good health, renewed energy, joy, happiness, prosperity and for the welfare and wellbeing of the Itsekiri people.”

