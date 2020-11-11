Tinubu hails Sanwo-Olu’s plan to stop ex-govs’ pensions

A former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has hailed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his plan to repeal the Lagos State law that would ensure life pensions for former governors and deputy governors.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said this in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The former governor tweeted, “Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the 2021 budget which he appropriately christened ‘Budget of Rekindled Hope’. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State.

“In particular, I would also like to commend the governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the pension law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies. This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.”

Incidentally, Tinubu had shortly before leaving office, signed the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension) Law No 11 official Gazette of Lagos State, 2007, which states that former governors of Lagos State are entitled to a house in Lagos and Abuja in any location of their choice.

The state government has built houses for former governors of the state in Lagos and Abuja in line with the law.

A house was bought for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Ikoyi and the Asokoro area of Abuja next to the Lagos State Governor’s Lodge.

Former governors are entitled to other fringe benefits which comprise a house in any location in Lagos State, six brand new cars every three years, 100 per cent of the basic salary of the serving governor, (N7.7m per annum) free health care for himself and members of his family.

The law also says a former governor will be entitled to furniture allowance, which is 300 per cent of their annual basic salary (N23.3m); house maintenance allowance, which is 10 per cent of basic salary (N778, 296); utility allowance, which is 20 per cent of the salary (N1.5m) and car maintenance allowance, which is 30 per cent of the annual basic salary (N2.3m).

Other benefits include an entertainment allowance, which is 10 per cent of the basic salary (N778,296), and a personal assistant, who will earn 25 per cent of the governor’s annual basic salary (N1.9m).

The law adds that a former governor is entitled to domestic workers comprising a cook, a steward, a gardener, and others whose appointments are pensionable.

A former governor will be entitled to eight policemen and two officials of the Department of State Services for life, according to the Lagos law.

