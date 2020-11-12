Tinubu hails Sanwo-Olu’s plans to repeal jumbo pension law

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has backed plans by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stop payment of pension and other benefits of former governors of the state and their deputies. Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday during presentation of the 2021 budget proposal informed the state House of Assembly on plans to repeal the Public Office Holder (Payment of Pension Law 2007), which made provisions for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies in the state. The moves, Sanwo-Olu said was aimed at reducing the costs of governance from the state’s expenses and also signal selflessness in public service. But taking to his Twitter handle @AsiwajuTinubu yesterday, Tinubu said the move was courageous and bold just as he encouraged other All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists to do the same. Tinubu’s tweet reads: “Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the Y2021 budget which he appropriately christened” Budget of Rekindled Hope”. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State.

“In particular, I would also like to commend the Governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the Pension Law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies. “This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.”

Like this: Like Loading...