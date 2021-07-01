Tinubu hails Tunji Bello at 60

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, AsiwajuBolaTinubu, yesterday congratulated celebrated journalist, lawyer and politician, Mr. Tunji Bello, the current Lagos State Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, as he clocked 60 today, July 1. He described Bello as a technocrat, administrator and visionary, who had made significant contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria. In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC leader said: “Bello deserves nothing but accolades on this day. As a brave and forthright activist, he ceaselessly fought for the democracy we now have today. Bello’s extensive experience and vast knowledge proved particularly vital in the struggle to end military dictatorship. “Bello’s contributions to democracy did not stop there. They merely entered another phase. Due to his belief in public service, Bello has become the most accomplished and durable civil servant in Lagos State of his generation.”
Related Articles
Lagos–Ibadan railway: No going back on January commissioning –Amaechi
•700 containers to be evacuated by rail daily Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that President Muhammadu Buhari must inaugurate the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line in January. Amaechi, who gave this assurance in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that the date is official and “President Buhari is aware.” Reacting to complains from officials […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Progressive youths applaud Senate Minority leader over Armed Forces Bill
Our Reporter A group, Coalition of Igbo Progressive Youths Worldwide (CIPYW), has commended the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on his sponsorship of a bill for an act to establish the Armed Forces Commission Bill, saying the development has further projected the patriotic disposition of the top ranking legislator. The bill, according to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Army begins nationwide operation ‘Crocodile Smile VI’
…exercise includes positive identification, cyber warfare The Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence a nationwide exercise christened ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile VI’. The exercise, which will last between October 20 and December 31, will include positive identification of persons by troops across the country. A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)