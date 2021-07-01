Tinubu hails Tunji Bello at 60

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, AsiwajuBolaTinubu, yesterday congratulated celebrated journalist, lawyer and politician, Mr. Tunji Bello, the current Lagos State Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, as he clocked 60 today, July 1. He described Bello as a technocrat, administrator and visionary, who had made significant contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria. In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC leader said: “Bello deserves nothing but accolades on this day. As a brave and forthright activist, he ceaselessly fought for the democracy we now have today. Bello’s extensive experience and vast knowledge proved particularly vital in the struggle to end military dictatorship. “Bello’s contributions to democracy did not stop there. They merely entered another phase. Due to his belief in public service, Bello has become the most accomplished and durable civil servant in Lagos State of his generation.”

