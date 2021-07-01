News

Tinubu hails Tunji Bello at 60

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, AsiwajuBolaTinubu, yesterday congratulated celebrated journalist, lawyer and politician, Mr. Tunji Bello, the current Lagos State Commissioner for The Environment and Water Resources, as he clocked 60 today, July 1. He described Bello as a technocrat, administrator and visionary, who had made significant contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria. In a statement by his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC leader said: “Bello deserves nothing but accolades on this day. As a brave and forthright activist, he ceaselessly fought for the democracy we now have today. Bello’s extensive experience and vast knowledge proved particularly vital in the struggle to end military dictatorship. “Bello’s contributions to democracy did not stop there. They merely entered another phase. Due to his belief in public service, Bello has become the most accomplished and durable civil servant in Lagos State of his generation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lagos–Ibadan railway: No going back on January commissioning –Amaechi

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

•700 containers to be evacuated by rail daily   Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that President Muhammadu Buhari must inaugurate the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line in January. Amaechi, who gave this assurance in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that the date is official and “President Buhari is aware.”   Reacting to complains from officials […]
News

Progressive youths applaud Senate Minority leader over Armed Forces Bill

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A group, Coalition of Igbo Progressive Youths Worldwide (CIPYW), has commended the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on his sponsorship of a bill for an act to establish the Armed Forces Commission Bill, saying the development has further projected the patriotic disposition of the top ranking legislator. The bill,  according to the […]
News Top Stories

Army begins nationwide operation ‘Crocodile Smile VI’

Posted on Author Onani Abuja

…exercise includes positive identification, cyber warfare   The Nigerian Army has announced plans to commence a nationwide exercise christened ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile VI’. The exercise, which will last between October 20 and December 31, will include positive identification of persons by troops across the country.   A statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica