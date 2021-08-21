News Top Stories

…Tinubu has no Plan B, but in politics no option is ruled out –SWAGA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

But in its reaction to the issue, the South West Agenda (SWAGA) 2023 said that there was no Plan B by Tinubu to float or sponsor an alternative political party to realise his presidential ambition if the APC denies him the presidential ticket in 2023. The group, speaking through its secretary, Bosun Oladele, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, however, noted that in politics, no option is completely ruled out. The group buttressed this point by referencing how APC only came into existence in 2013 but was able to wrest power from the then ruling party, PDP.

‘‘Since we already have people that believe with us that Asiwaju Tinubu should be the next president of Nigeria, we don’t need to be looking for another Plan B or talking of political platform but remember that APC being a platform was also a product of a coalition way back in 2014. ‘‘If the party could be formed in 2013 and won the presidency in 2015, then it means that anything is possible in politics. But I can tell you categorically that I am not aware of any move by Asiwaju Tinubu to have a Plan B.

‘‘If you are talking of whether our agenda will fly or not , horse trading and networking are relevant in politics. People have said that the next president should either be a Muslim or Christian but religion to me has no place.’’ Oladele further disclosed that SWAGA consists of not only members of the APC but politicians from across different political divides and leanings. ‘‘South West Agenda 2023 for Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a coalition of not only APC members but also of other people from other political backgrounds and leanings,’’ he said. Asked if Tinubu is denied the ticket whether SWAGA 2023 would persuade him to either join another party or float a new one, he said that it was Tinubu’s call and not SWAGA’s. ‘It will be his decision and not ours. If he decides otherwise it will now be our decision based on whatever reasons and to decide whether we will continue or not,’’ he said, adding that: ‘‘our group is not an advisory group and our mandate is not that of a political adviser to Asiwaju Tinubu. ‘‘But our mandate is to awake the consciousness in people that we have found somebody that is acceptable and capable and understands the dynamism in politics and governance in the person of Asiwaju Tinubu.’’

