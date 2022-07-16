Tinubu has no plan to Islamise Nigeria –Shettima

Kashim Shettima, running mate of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that Nigerians should look beyond religion when electing leaders. Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate has drawn criticism from the public because both of them are Muslims. Speaking on Friday, when he received members of an APC group led by Mohammed Hassan, a former Nigerian ambassador to the US, the former Borno governor said that the task before him and Tinubu is to transform the country, adding that there is no plan by Tinubu to Islamise the country.

“Now, we are in the knowledge-driven age, in other clans, people are talking of nanotechnology, biotechnology, quick data, and artificial intelligence, while we are busy here talking about herdsmen, farmers/herders clash, rural banditry, kidnapping, battling with Boko Haram and talking about religious mix,” he said.

“The task before us is to transform this nation into a just and fair society where everyone will have a sense of belonging. We should learn to accommodate and embrace each other. “They are accusing him of an attempt to Islamise the country. Has he started with Islamising his own family? “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yes, his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate for over 40 years is not only a Christian, but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

