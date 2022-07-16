News

Tinubu has no plan to Islamise Nigeria –Shettima

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kashim Shettima, running mate of Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that Nigerians should look beyond religion when electing leaders. Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate has drawn criticism from the public because both of them are Muslims. Speaking on Friday, when he received members of an APC group led by Mohammed Hassan, a former Nigerian ambassador to the US, the former Borno governor said that the task before him and Tinubu is to transform the country, adding that there is no plan by Tinubu to Islamise the country.

“Now, we are in the knowledge-driven age, in other clans, people are talking of nanotechnology, biotechnology, quick data, and artificial intelligence, while we are busy here talking about herdsmen, farmers/herders clash, rural banditry, kidnapping, battling with Boko Haram and talking about religious mix,” he said.

“The task before us is to transform this nation into a just and fair society where everyone will have a sense of belonging. We should learn to accommodate and embrace each other. “They are accusing him of an attempt to Islamise the country. Has he started with Islamising his own family? “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yes, his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate for over 40 years is not only a Christian, but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

My 3-day encounter with kidnappers in Benue, by Chief Isaac Akinkunmi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Chairman of Tito Group of Companies, Chief Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, who was kidnapped but freed barely three days after by his abductors, has said that he returned home alive by the Mercy of God.   Chief Akinkumi, who is also the former President of the Yoruba community in Benue State, stated that his abductors gave […]
News

$500m: SERAP petitions World Bank, seeks details on electricity projects

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the World Bank President, Mr. David Malpass, seeking release of archival records and documents relating to spending on all approved funds to improve access to electricity in Nigeria between 1999 and 2020.   In the petition dated 6th February, 2021 and signed by […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: PDP govs meet today in Ibadan

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Fifteen state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today in Ibadan, Oyo State, to discuss the state of affairs of the nation and of the party.   A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said the meeting will focus on the general […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica