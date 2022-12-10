Tinubu has shown he is a team player with his performance in Chatham House-Idimogu

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Idimogu representing Oshodi-Isolo II has promised not to rest until the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Presidential (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the 2023 general elections.

In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Idimogu insists that it is pay back time for the former Lagos State governor for being part of the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in the country.

What will you say about the manner Tinubu delegated some people to answer questions for him in Chatham House?

My principal, Asiwaju Tinubu has done well in his speech presentation at Chatham. He has improved in terms of answering the questions. For those who have known Tinubu, he has been like that a team player. He solved problems through his team and that is his style of leadership. This does not mean he cannot answer the questions but he wants to show the world that he has capable teams that can work with him. Tinubu brought a new idea by speaking through his team and that does not mean he will continue in that way when he wins the election. It is not written anywhere that he must be the one to answer all the questions.

Candidates of other parties have got to many platforms to address Nigerians on their manifestos except for your candidate. Don’t you think this portends danger?

I remember when the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi went to the Diaspora, the same Nigerians condemned him for going there to consult. As I speak with you, APC has a timetable it follows for the campaign. If Tinubu did not grant interview to the Nigerian media, it does not mean that he will not do it tomorrow. There is no big deal about it because we still have more days before the election. He doesn’t need to do town hall meetings with one media house. People should not see him as if he’s running away from the media.

How many of these presidential candidates were on the street then to fight for democracy? People like Tinubu and others did and he also escaped being hurt and today after sacrificing for the country, he asked for the opportunity to rule the nation and people are criticizing him. He has the right to contest the way he believes best. What they are doing at the town hall meeting is not a debate.

Why should the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai answer question of insecurity when his state is under attack?

The insecurity we are facing in Nigeria today started from the time of the past administration and they failed to address it. The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is doing well in terms of security. For me, he has done well. Government is a continuum and as you solve one problem, another will spring up. The leaders are not the problems, but the followers because we are not holding our leaders accountable by asking them questions. I believe Nigeria is coming up and I know that my leader, Tinubu will win.

Asiwaju Tinubu has not explained to Nigerians how he wants to address the nation’s problems, why?

As far as I am concerned, that is not the true position. He has been giving answers and solutions to questions more than other candidates. Tinubu has been going round Nigeria to speak with people on different issues. I don’t know why some Nigerians hate Tinubu. Maybe because of his popularity or what he has achieved because the criticism is too much.

How many votes will you give Tinubu from your constituency?

By the grace of God, I will not sleep until he wins. There is no rival for Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State because he is a good product. For Tinubu, I want to say to my Igbo brothers and sisters to vote for him.

