Tinubu holding meetings abroad, will return to Nigeria next week – Aide

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, is in fine health and excellent spirits, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, has said. Rahman also confirmed that the 69-year-old ex-governor of Lagos State travelled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition. The aide, in a text response to an inquiry by The PUNCH on Friday, said the APC stalwart would return to Nigeria next week. He said, “Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness.

“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters. “Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity.

This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement.” “Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad is completed,” he added. Tinubu had stayed in the United Kingdom for over three months in 2021 when he underwent surgery and therapy for knee injury.

He, however, returned to the country in October of the same year and travelled to some parts of the country including Oyo, Niger, and Zamfara states to widen consultations for his political ambition. The health condition of the APC leader has become a subject of controversy of late but many of his staunch supporters have argued that Tinubu is fit to become Nigeria’s President, adding that he is not older than the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, 79; and his predecessor, Donald Trump, 75.

