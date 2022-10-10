Tinubu, hope of a new, better Nigeria – SWAGA

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA 23) yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is “the hope for a new and better Nigeria”. National Coordinator Dayo Adeyeye stated this during the inauguration of the presidential campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the Ifelodun/Boripe/ Odo-Otin Federal Constituency in Osun Central. Adeyeye said: “Asiwaju is the hope for a new and better Nigeria. A new nation, a nation in which all of the problems we currently experience will disappear by the grace of Almighty God. “He’s highly experienced, he has the capacity, ability, intelligence, wherewithal, formation and all that will make things work for Nigeria. “We should have hope and not despair and by the grace of God there will be a turnaround for the situation of Nigeria when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes the President.” State Coordinator Ayo Omidiran said after the inauguration they would begin a house-tohouse campaign.
Related Articles
2023: Youth groups reject presidential aspirants above 55 years
A socio-political group, Nigerian Youth Collective Action (NYCA), has urged youths across the country to shun presidential candidates that are above 55 years in next year’s general election. Addressing newsmen yesterday after a two-day interactive session on the 2023 presidential election, the group said the essence of the; ‘Not Too Young To Run’ law signed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Zoning proponents’re Nigeria’s enemies – Imasuangbon
A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and renowned philanthropist, Kenneth Imasuangbon, has posited that Nigerians must begin to think of a Presidential candidate that can fix the litany of troubles facing the nation. He said members of the partyaskingforthepresidency tobezoned tothesouthern part of the country ahead of the 2023 general elections do not […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
President’s exit agenda, fresh fake promises –PDP
Nigeria’s main o p p o s i t i o n party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammad Buhari of engaging in another round of false promises by presenting his agenda for the next three years to foreign envoys. But the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)