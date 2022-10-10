Tinubu, hope of a new, better Nigeria – SWAGA

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA 23) yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is “the hope for a new and better Nigeria”. National Coordinator Dayo Adeyeye stated this during the inauguration of the presidential campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the Ifelodun/Boripe/ Odo-Otin Federal Constituency in Osun Central. Adeyeye said: “Asiwaju is the hope for a new and better Nigeria. A new nation, a nation in which all of the problems we currently experience will disappear by the grace of Almighty God. “He’s highly experienced, he has the capacity, ability, intelligence, wherewithal, formation and all that will make things work for Nigeria. “We should have hope and not despair and by the grace of God there will be a turnaround for the situation of Nigeria when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes the President.” State Coordinator Ayo Omidiran said after the inauguration they would begin a house-tohouse campaign.

