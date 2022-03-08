Tinubu: How I assisted Aregbesola, Fayemi, Mimiko, others emerge govs

…says we helped Buhari sack PDP

Ndubuisi Ugah

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has recounted how he assisted some former and current governors in the Southwest to reclaim their mandates at the courts.

Tinubu, a presidential hopeful on the platform of APC, disclosed this when he paid a visit to the traditional rulers in the three senatorial district of Ondo State, seeking their support for his aspiration.

Speaking at the palace of the Deji of Akure, the former governor of Lagos State said he had helped many people in the country to achieve their political goals.

Among the beneficiaries of his political benevolence, Tinubu mentioned former governors of Osun and Ondo states, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Dr Olusegun Mimiko, respectively.

He also mentioned Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and President Muhammadu Buhari among others.

Tinubu said: “I helped Mimiko got his mandate through the court after two years that he was elected. I helped Fayemi get his mandate after three years. It took Aregbesola three years, 10 months, to get his mandate. We have helped many people like that.

“We helped Buhari sack them (PDP). We supported him to complete his eight-year term and I have told him I want to succeed him. He said I should go ahead, that is why I came to seek the support of the traditional rulers.”

Mimiko, a former governor of Ondo State, reclaimed his mandate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2009 when the Appeal Court sitting in Benin, Edo State, upheld the tribunal ruling that Mimiko was the one genuinely elected on April 14, 2007.

Former governor of Osun State, Aregbesola, got his mandate restored in 2010 when the Appeal Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, unanimously declared the candidate of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) as the winner of the 2007 governorship election in the state.

Recall that Aregbesola recently berated Tinubu for supporting Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s second term bid, a development which caused a major rift between them.

