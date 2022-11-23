News Top Stories

Tinubu: I’ll continue to explore oil in frontier basins

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has promised to continue exploration works in all frontier basins in the country and particularly recharge the Lake Chad. He spoke yesterday at the ground-breaking ceremony for oil drilling at Kalmani Area of Gongola Basin now located between Bauchi and Gombe states.

Presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ceremony was the first oil drilling project in the Northern part of the country. Tinubu commended the president for what he called historic achievement, saying he had always believed every part of the country is richly blessed and should be supported to fully develop their potential and contribute to national prosperity.

He said: “The effort to find hydrocarbon deposits in our frontier basins has now paid off. The successful delivery of this project will elevate energy security for the country, promote economic growth and prosperity for all our people. “I would like to commend President Buhari and the NNPC team for being steadfast and for the hardwork.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

Seven suspected Nigerian hijackers arrested after UK Special Forces storm tanker

Posted on Author Reporter

  Seven people were detained when military forces stormed a tanker suspected to have been hijacked off the Isle of Wight. Sixteen members of the Special Boat Service (SBS) ended a 10-hour standoff which started when stowaways on board the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda reportedly became violent. The stowaways, believed to be Nigerians seeking UK asylum, […]
News

China frees Canadians after Huawei boss released

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two Canadian nationals have been released from Chinese detention and are flying home to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were accused of espionage in 2018, shortly after Canadian police arrested a top Chinese tech executive on a US warrant, reports the BBC. The Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, […]
News Top Stories

External reserves dropped by $2.71bn in 2020

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $2.71 billion from $38.07 billion as of the end of 2019, to $35.4 billion as of December 30, 2020, findings by New Telegraph show. According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the $2.71 billion represents a decline of 7.13 per cent. The figure, however, is lower […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica