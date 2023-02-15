Tinubu: I’ll continue with Buhari’s incorruptible, straightforward attributes

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday in Imo State said he would continue with the incorruptible and straightforward attributes of President Muhammadu Buhari if elected President next week Saturday. The presidential candidate, who spoke at the campaign rally in Owerri, also promised to increase the revenue generation of the country. According to him, as a governor of Lagos State, he increased the revenue of the state and therefore would increase the revenue of Nigeria as a President.

The former Lagos State governor, however, promised the people of Imo State that he would increase the educational standard in the state and make the state a tourist haven. In a statement from the Head of the Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, the APC presidential candidate said: “The good work of the president particularly in the area of infrastructure revolution, revamping agriculture, road and railway network would be sustained. “You know the president with honesty, integrity and dependability. We will continue with his incorruptible and being straightforward attributes.”

Rahman also quoted him to have promised to prudently manage the nation’s resources and increase the revenue – generation capacity as he did when he was Lagos governor. For the people of Imo, Tinubu said he would further invest in education like Buhari who upgraded two institutions in the state to universities did, and help to make the state a tourist destination. “We will strengthen and promote peace and unity in the state and confront violence and man inhumanity to fellow man as that’s the only way growth and devel-opment can be achieved,” he said. Addressing the rally, President Buhari said for the up-tenth time, Tinubu would be the next president of the country, God willing. According Rahman, Buhari said he had accompanied Tinubu to the state to sell him to the people, expressing gratitude for the massive turnout at the rally. The host-governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, while welcoming the dignitaries to the state, restated that Imo is part of the Nigerian entity and “in brotherhood the people of the state shall stand with other Nigerians.”

