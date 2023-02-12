News

Tinubu: I’ll industrialize Kebbi through agriculture

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has promised to industrialize Kebbi State, using the agriculture if elected as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming general elections. He gave this assurance yesterday at the party’s presidential campaign rally, which took place at the Haliru Audu Stadium Birnin Kebbi. He added that the love the people of Kebbi State has for him would make him to pay back and reward them with developmental projects. He added that Kebbi State, which was known as an agricultural state, would be given more priority in promoting agriculture and give the farmers sense of belonging. “I am going to do my best and support the people of Kebbi, if elected as the president of this country.

I am appealing to you people to vote APC from top to bottom” he said. Speaking also, the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, appealed to the people of Kebbi State to vote for APC in forthcoming election. “We do not have anybody but we have God and Insh allah, if we win, you will see more changes in the country” he added. In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, thanked all the party supporters for coming out emass and welcoming Tinubu. Assuring them that APC will deliver Kebbi State, he urged people to rally round and vote for the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen attack Kabba Correctional Centre with explosives; kill soldier, policeman

Posted on Author Reporter

*Over 250 prisoners escape The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has been briefed by the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate  attack on Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen. Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to the minister disclosed this in statement. Fasure […]
News

FG raises cashew production to 500,000 metric tonnes

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Federal Government has raised cashew production target from the current 260,000 metric tonnes to over 500,000 metric tonnes. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, revealed this during a media briefing in Abuja ahead the 16th edition of the annual conference of the African Cashew Alliance. This is the first time the […]
News

Alleged breach: Rights group makes case for revocation of Sowore’s bail

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The Coalition of African Human Rights Network, has urged the Federal Government to consider revoking the bail granted the publisher of SaharaReporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, over what it said was alleged breach of the conditions set by the court. The coalition said Sowore allegedly broke the law, considering the fact that a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica