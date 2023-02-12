Tinubu: I’ll industrialize Kebbi through agriculture

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has promised to industrialize Kebbi State, using the agriculture if elected as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming general elections. He gave this assurance yesterday at the party’s presidential campaign rally, which took place at the Haliru Audu Stadium Birnin Kebbi. He added that the love the people of Kebbi State has for him would make him to pay back and reward them with developmental projects. He added that Kebbi State, which was known as an agricultural state, would be given more priority in promoting agriculture and give the farmers sense of belonging. “I am going to do my best and support the people of Kebbi, if elected as the president of this country.

I am appealing to you people to vote APC from top to bottom” he said. Speaking also, the National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, appealed to the people of Kebbi State to vote for APC in forthcoming election. “We do not have anybody but we have God and Insh allah, if we win, you will see more changes in the country” he added. In his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, thanked all the party supporters for coming out emass and welcoming Tinubu. Assuring them that APC will deliver Kebbi State, he urged people to rally round and vote for the party.

