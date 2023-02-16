News Top Stories

Tinubu: I’ll stop pipeline vandalism, make Rivers Port work

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to work with the people of Rivers and stop the vandalisation of oil pipeline if he is voted in as president. Tinubu, who spoke at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt yesterday during a campaign rally, also promised to ensure that the sea port in the state attract traffic. He also promised to ensure a lasting peace in the area, noting that “without peace and stability, there will not be prosperity.” The presidential candidate, whose speech was almost disrupted by supporters of Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate in Rivers, appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the use their PVC on the day of elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ganduje appoints Dangote, Abdussamad as Zakkat C’ttee members

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu and Aminu Dantata to the reconstituted Zakkat and Hubsi Commission. The development followed the reconstituted the Board of Kano Zakkat and Hubsi Commission with Ibrahim Mu’azzam Maibushira as Executive Chairman. The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said this […]
News

EEDC warns against indiscriminate bush burning

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), has warned its customers and the public against indiscriminate bush burning as the harmattan sets in. The harmattan season is characterised by dryness which makes it very easy for fire to spread at every given opportunity. Making this appeal in Enugu over the weekend, the Head, Corporate Communications, […]
News

COVID-19, population growth, threats to national security –FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Emmanuel Onani ABUJA The Federal Government has said that the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid population growth now constitute threats to national security.   This was as it added that the novel coronavirus and other infectious diseases plaguing the country had exposed the fragility of the nation’s health system.   These positions were made yesterday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica