Tinubu: I’ll stop pipeline vandalism, make Rivers Port work

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to work with the people of Rivers and stop the vandalisation of oil pipeline if he is voted in as president. Tinubu, who spoke at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt yesterday during a campaign rally, also promised to ensure that the sea port in the state attract traffic. He also promised to ensure a lasting peace in the area, noting that “without peace and stability, there will not be prosperity.” The presidential candidate, whose speech was almost disrupted by supporters of Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate in Rivers, appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the use their PVC on the day of elections.
Related Articles
Ganduje appoints Dangote, Abdussamad as Zakkat C’ttee members
Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu and Aminu Dantata to the reconstituted Zakkat and Hubsi Commission. The development followed the reconstituted the Board of Kano Zakkat and Hubsi Commission with Ibrahim Mu’azzam Maibushira as Executive Chairman. The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EEDC warns against indiscriminate bush burning
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), has warned its customers and the public against indiscriminate bush burning as the harmattan sets in. The harmattan season is characterised by dryness which makes it very easy for fire to spread at every given opportunity. Making this appeal in Enugu over the weekend, the Head, Corporate Communications, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19, population growth, threats to national security –FG
Emmanuel Onani ABUJA The Federal Government has said that the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid population growth now constitute threats to national security. This was as it added that the novel coronavirus and other infectious diseases plaguing the country had exposed the fragility of the nation’s health system. These positions were made yesterday in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)