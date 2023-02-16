Tinubu: I’ll stop pipeline vandalism, make Rivers Port work

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to work with the people of Rivers and stop the vandalisation of oil pipeline if he is voted in as president. Tinubu, who spoke at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt yesterday during a campaign rally, also promised to ensure that the sea port in the state attract traffic. He also promised to ensure a lasting peace in the area, noting that “without peace and stability, there will not be prosperity.” The presidential candidate, whose speech was almost disrupted by supporters of Tonye Cole, the governorship candidate in Rivers, appealed to the people of the state to ensure that the use their PVC on the day of elections.

