Tinubu: I’m Drug-Free To Contest Election, Atiku Tells Tribunal

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election Atiku Abubakar has told the Election Petitions Tribunal that he has been able to run for the office of the President since 1993 without any controversy.

He said he is unlike the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, who is encumbered by drugs and identity scandals.

The former Vice President said this in his response to Tinubu’s and APC’s reply to his petition challenging the process and the outcome of the election.

He said his own identity, comprising age, state of origin and educational qualifications has never been in dispute like those of President-elect Tinubu.

Atiku insisted that Tinubu is constitutionally disabled from contesting the presidency. He submitted that Tinubu is unfit to lead Nigeria having been indicted for drug-related offences in the United States and made to forfeit a sum of $460,000 as a compromise agreement.

Stating why the declaration of Tinubu as President-elect cannot stand, Atiku said against the law “Tinubu holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea, having voluntarily acquired the citizenship of the Republic of Guinea.”

