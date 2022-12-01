Tinubu in Abuja, not overseas – PCC

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not outside the country as being insinuated in some quarters, the Presidential Campaign Council has said. A viral picture had shown Asiwaju in America with the President of America, Joe Biden. But reacting to this yesterday, PVc Director of Media and Publicity, Bayou Onanuga said: “A viral photograph showing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and United States President, Joe Biden in talks at the White House is the latest in the series of misinformation being dished out by the political opposition.

“We cannot just fathom the purpose of the mischief and the falsehood, which emanated from the rabid followers of Peter Obi. “The apparently photoshopped image surfaced Tuesday night, on the heels of news that Asiwaju Tinubu will embark on a foreign trip this weekend.

“Although America was listedamong hisdestinations, according to an unofficial report that was widely shared, we can confirm that the APC presidentialcandidatewasin Abuja all through Tuesday. He was in Abuja on Monday as well, and has no need to surreptitiously leave Nigeria, like some candidates do.”

