News

Tinubu in Anambra, promises infrastructural development in S’East

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his hope of securing a hundred percent victory in Anambra. Tinubu, who was in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Tuesday in continuation of his nationwide presidential campaign rally, said he expect voters in the state to support him the way they supported Governor Charles Soludo, during the state’s last governorship election, when the governor won 20 out of the 21 LGAs. He assured the mammoth crowd that gathered at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, of huge infrastructural development in the South-East when he becomes Nigeria’s president. He also promised to build a befitting river port, as well as rail and gas lines in the region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara LG sole administrator accused of illegal seizure of mining site

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

A Zamfara State licensed miner, Shamsuddeen Sani Dahiru, has accused Talata Mafara Sole Administrator, Alhaji Abubakar Musa, of illegally taking over his registered mining site in Sauna village in the state. Briefing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, Shamsuddeen, said he legitimately obtained a certificate from the Mining Cadastre Office under the Federal Ministry […]
News Top Stories

Reps summon NPA MD over $753m, N1.61bn debts owed FG by 18 terminal operators

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mallam Mohammed Bello-Koko and 18 terminal operators over the debt of $753 million and N1.61 billion owed the Federal Government by the companies.   The invitation was consequent upon a query by the Office of the […]
News

Babangida Aliyu to Osibanjo: Don’t allow riff-raff take over Nigeria

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation and former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has not only endorsed Vice President Yomi Osibanjo’s presidential ambition, but has warned him against allowing riffraff take over the country. Speaking as a guest speaker at the 8th Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica