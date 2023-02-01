Tinubu in Anambra, promises infrastructural development in S’East

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his hope of securing a hundred percent victory in Anambra. Tinubu, who was in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Tuesday in continuation of his nationwide presidential campaign rally, said he expect voters in the state to support him the way they supported Governor Charles Soludo, during the state’s last governorship election, when the governor won 20 out of the 21 LGAs. He assured the mammoth crowd that gathered at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, of huge infrastructural development in the South-East when he becomes Nigeria’s president. He also promised to build a befitting river port, as well as rail and gas lines in the region.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...