Tinubu in Ibadan, pledges massive development for Oyo

Massive crowd yesterday welcomed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a campaign tour to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Huge number of residents poured out on the streets to identify with the APC presidential candidate making it difficult for the campaign motorcade to meander through the filled up streets of the city.

The Mapo Hall venue of the campaign rally and its adjoining streets bristled with excited crowd of supporters in what residents described as an unprecedented political rally. Tinubu, who had earlier visited the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and also conferred with traditional rulers from the South West, managed to reach the campaign venue at around 6:40pm.

The presence of the candidate electrified the elated crowd which danced to campaign songs. Waving to the crowd Tinubu also danced as he moved around the podium along with the APC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Teslim Folarin, and other party leaders. But in his prepared speech, Tinubu promised the people of Oyo State that his administration’s agriculture policy will be of benefit to the people of Oyo State if elected. He said: “My plans for you and for Nigeria are beneficial and good. “They speak of a better tomorrow of sufficient jobs, sufficient food, sufficient money and sufficient fairness and opportunity such that you will be able to realize your dearest dreams as long as you are willing to work toward them.”

 

