Tinubu: In saner climes, PDP won’t contest elections

The All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has slammed former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, over Atiku’s campaign for next year’s presidency.

According to Tinubu, in a statement from his Presidential Campaign Council, in a sane society, it would be difficult for those who had ruined the country to assume leadership position.

In the statement from the Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu insisted that Nigerians would never forget the economic wound inflicted to them by the PDP government for 16 years.

The PCC further stressed the bad governance of PDP by stating that the worst two states in the country today, according to the Multidimensional Poverty Index by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, were Sokoto and Bayelsa, being governed by PDP

Onanuga said: “Leaders of Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are playing on our seeming forgetfulness and insulting our collective intelligence.

“Having consistently shown lack of capacity for introspection, PDP Leaders have been going about the country slandering the All Progressives Congress-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari, believing that as Nigerians, we have forgotten their atro” cious era and that we are unappreciative ignoramuses.

“Notably Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party, that once contemplated changing its brand name because of its atrocious record, has been emboldened by our assumed forgetfulness as a nation, mounting podiums and trying to deodorise and beautify the party’s ugly era.

“Alhaji Atiku blamed the APC for the emergence of Boko Haram, forgetting that the insurgents emerged in 2009 under his party’s watch. He blamed Buhari over the economic challenges, forgetting that he opportunistically joined the coalition that toppled the clueless PDP government of President Jonathan, when the economy was nose diving.

“Atiku has now been joined by Abubakar Saraki, the failed Senate President and saboteur-in-chief of the Buhari agenda, who in his latest comment in Ilorin, urged Nigerians to “go back to the PDP at both the state and the national levels”. In the famous words of Dino Melaye, we say “PDP: God forbid ”.

“Pushing his party’s propaganda to insane level, Saraki said: “From my trip round the country, I discovered that Nigerians are tired of the ruling APC government because they are overwhelmed with hardships,” he said.

“The truth be told, PDP in a sane society should not be canvassing for votes to be returned to office, when during their 16 years in power, they laid the foundation for the challenges we face today.

“Let us not forget what the party of looters did to our treasury, depleting foreign reserves to $28 billion by May 2015, even though a record N75 trillion flowed into the treasury from oil sales alone, with almost nothing to show.”

The APC PCC also warned: “Let us not forget that the party of looters nurtured the conditions that led to the emergence of Boko Haram on our soil and it was so clueless about how to deal with the menace as our cities and people were bombed and maimed by Boko Haram terrorists.

“Let us not forget that for six years, the PDP allowed the insurgents to declare a Caliphate on our soil, controlling 17 local governments in Borno State and four in Adamawa, making Atiku unable to go to Jada, his hometown.

“Let us not forget that the PDP left our infrastructure decrepit, highways impassable after allotted money to contractors had been shared by party stalwarts.

“Let us not forget that this party now posing as recovery agents had already grounded our country and made our economy comatose before Buhari took over on 29 May 2015.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...