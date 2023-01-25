News

Tinubu in Umuahia vows to restore Nigeria’s place in Africa, world if elected president

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has appealed to the people of Abia State to vote for him and other candidates of his party in the February and March elections to give him the opportunity to restore Nigeria’s pride of place in Africa and the world. Addressing the crowd of supporters at the Umuahia stadium yesterday, the ex-Lagos governor, said: “We have the brains, we have the resources to create a new Nigeria.” Senator Tinubu called on the people to vote APC and invited the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah to drop all pending litigations over the governorship of the state and join him to work for victory.

The APC presidential candidate also assured that his government would be youth oriented, saying: “With me as president the years of doing a four year programme in the university for eight years would be over.” He also declared that if he became president and Chief Ikechi Emenike governor of Abia State, the state would become a tourism haven through collaboration with the Federal Government.

Earlier, the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Emenike, appealed to the people to not repeat the mistake of the past but vote massively for the APC in order to have access to programmes and appointments. In his remarks, the chairman of the party in the state, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, assured Tinubu that: “Our votes are for you. I call on the South East not to repeat the mistake of the past but vote APC all through. When we vote APC we have the moral right to demand certain things.”

 

