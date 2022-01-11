Tinubu informs Buhari of his presidential ambition, vows to turn things around

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the party. The former governor of Lagos State, who vowed to turn things around for the country if elected, made this disclosure yesterday at the Presidential Villa after a meeting with the President. Aside from informing Buhari of his intention to run for the top post in 2023, Tinubu disclosed that he discussed general issues about the country concerning the APC, insecurity, government agenda and the new year agenda with the President. Asked whether he had told Buhari about his Presidential ambition, Tinubu said: “I answer that with categorical yes. I’ve informed the President of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people I will consult. You will soon hear, all you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten that truth from me that I have informed Mr. President of my ambition, and you don’t expect more answers than that.” On how the President responded to his ambition, the APC leader said: “That’s our business. He is a democrat. He didn’t ask me to stop. He didn’t ask me not to attempt and pursue my ambition; it’s a lifelong ambition. So, why do I expect him to say more than that? You are running a democratic dispensation, and you must adopt the principles and the values and the virtues of democracy. That’s it.” Requesting to respond to some groups drumming support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Kogi State Governor, Yaya Bello, Tinubu said: “I don’t want to discuss individuals now. I must discuss myself. I have the confidence, the vision, the capacity to rule, build on the foundation of Mr. President, and turn Nigeria better. I’ve done that with commitment and unyielding, you know, in Lagos State. You’ve seen that experience and the capacity to turn things around and that is what we are doing. You know, the confusion, the drift of the past in PDP is being corrected. And you can’t take away from that. “As we are today, go back to the data on how many barrels of oil were we producing when we first came in and what it is today. We cannot even at the time we came in we did not pay the counterpart funds to start our rail line. Today you enjoy the comfort of having rail from Lagos to Ibadan, you have the one in Kaduna and you have the one for Kano State on the aggressive pipeline, you see excellent infrastructure. I just came from Azare and I have seen good roads, the carnage of dying on motor vehicles is reducing except you know, lack of compliance with a lot of Nigerian drivers and VIOs. Let us think back, let us be intellectually inquisitive as to the past and the present and what the future holds for Nigeria.” Urging Nigerians to wait for his manifesto when asked what Nigerians hoped to see under his presidency, the former Lagos State governor said the President and the National Assembly must review the Electoral Amendment law and arrive at a consensus to which all must comply. “There is no unlimited elasticity in what we face, because we have to plan and plan well, and be able to manage the time effectively. The great roadmap to success is the ability of a leader to do what he must do at the right time that it should be done. So to me, the electoral amendment point we will still look at that collectively. And it is our country. It’s our democracy. We have adopted it and we will push it rigorously,” he assured. On expectations in certain quarters that he should have continued to play the role of a kingmaker in the nation’s political space, Tinubu said: “I’ve never seen the cap of a king maker before. That is the truth. And I’ve never seen where it is written in the rule book anywhere in any country that a kingmaker cannot be a king unless you commit murder. So, whatever is your attribute is your own opinion. I want to pursue my ambition without the title of a kingmaker. You can write your literature and your story based upon your own perception.” Commenting on the controversies around the conduct of the ruling party’s convention, Tinubu said though he was not the spokesman for the APC, it was certain that the exercise would be conducted at the appropriate time

