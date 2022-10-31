News

Tinubu is people’s choice – NYSC Board member, Oyewumi

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Tinubu is people’s choice – NYSC Board member, Oyewumi

 

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a genuine and progressive statesman with passion for a prosperous Nigeria.

Extolling the virtues of the former Lagos State governor, the Ogbomoso Prince lauded the giant strides of the APC presidential candidate in all facets of life, adding that Tinubu’s pedigree is unbeatable.

While urging the political class to emulate the leadership qualities and good deeds of the APC presidential candidate, Oyewumi stressed that the former governor, has consistently demonstrated human capital development in his endeavours.

The businessman pointed out that Tinubu will deploy his cross- national experience in repositioning Nigeria in the comity of nations, adding that the APC presidential candidate is prepared for the task ahead.

He said: “The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a notable political figure beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“He is a true progressive and a strong advocate of democratic virtues.

“The antecedents of Asiwaju in the private and public spheres of life will continue to stand him out among his contemporaries.

“As governor of Lagos State, he initiated pragmatic and pro- people policies that Lagosians and non- Lagosians alike are enjoying today.

“He is a talent hunter, who will put the right people in the right positions.

“Asiwaju has the wherewithal to steer the affairs of Nigeria.

“His goodwill will continue to speak for him in any contest.”

The Ogbomoso Prince, while applauding the 80-page manifesto of the APC presidential candidate, stressed that Tinubu is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Invictus Obi pleads guilty to $11m fraud in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Obinwanne Okeke, a Nigerian entrepreneur better known as Invictus Obi, has pleaded guilty to $11million fraud. Okeke was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at Dulles International Airport while leaving the US over an alleged $11 million internet fraud in 2019. Okeke, who appeared before an court in the eastern district of Virginia admitted that he was […]
News

Adeyoye: Lekki Regional Road Construction will ease traffic on Ajah Axis

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, has said that the Lekki Regional Road Project will decongest traffic within the Lekki sub region. New Telegraph learnt that the project, which was awarded in May 2020 but construction only began in August, 2020 was billed for completion in 22 […]
News

Biden arrives at US Capitol for inauguration as 46th president

Posted on Author Reporter

  President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrived at the US Capitol on Wednesday for their official inauguration ceremony. Biden, 78, is to be sworn in at noon (1700 GMT) by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as the 46th president of the United States. Harris, 56, will be the first woman to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica