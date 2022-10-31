Tinubu is people’s choice – NYSC Board member, Oyewumi

A member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a genuine and progressive statesman with passion for a prosperous Nigeria.

Extolling the virtues of the former Lagos State governor, the Ogbomoso Prince lauded the giant strides of the APC presidential candidate in all facets of life, adding that Tinubu’s pedigree is unbeatable.

While urging the political class to emulate the leadership qualities and good deeds of the APC presidential candidate, Oyewumi stressed that the former governor, has consistently demonstrated human capital development in his endeavours.

The businessman pointed out that Tinubu will deploy his cross- national experience in repositioning Nigeria in the comity of nations, adding that the APC presidential candidate is prepared for the task ahead.

He said: “The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a notable political figure beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“He is a true progressive and a strong advocate of democratic virtues.

“The antecedents of Asiwaju in the private and public spheres of life will continue to stand him out among his contemporaries.

“As governor of Lagos State, he initiated pragmatic and pro- people policies that Lagosians and non- Lagosians alike are enjoying today.

“He is a talent hunter, who will put the right people in the right positions.

“Asiwaju has the wherewithal to steer the affairs of Nigeria.

“His goodwill will continue to speak for him in any contest.”

The Ogbomoso Prince, while applauding the 80-page manifesto of the APC presidential candidate, stressed that Tinubu is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...