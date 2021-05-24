Tinubu: I’ve no candidates in Lagos LG poll

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied the rumour making rounds that he has endorsed any candidate in the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, also warned those dropping his name to desist from doing so henceforth.

Speaking yesterday at the State House, Marina, Lagos, Tinubu urged those interested in contesting the local council election to follow the party’s guidelines and pursue their aspirations.

He said people intent on sowing discord and undermining democracy within the party have begun to spread lies and rumours that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the GAC (Governor’s Advisory Council) have a list of preferred candidates for the upcoming primary elections and that the party will skew the primaries to benefit these people.

“I state categorically that there is no such list nor are there any plans to influence the primaries in any manner. These stories are false and mean-spirited attempts to hurt the party.

Tinubu said ahead of the July 24 election, he has no intention to endorse any of the people contesting for the party nomination in any election, whether for chairmanship or councillorship positions.

