Tinubu: I’ve Received Goodwill Message From President Macron Of France

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has called to congratulate him on his victory at the just concluded Presidential election in the country.

Tinubu made this disclosure on Wednesday while responding to media questions in Daura, Katsina State, after presenting his Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu had flown to Daura to present the certificate to the President after receiving same at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

The President-elect also told the newsmen that the stock market responded positively to his victory at the polls.

Asked how many congratulatory messages he had received so far, Tinubu said “On messages of congratulations: oh very many, many of that in fact as far as Europe, the stock market reacted positively well, there was a goodwill message from Macron the President of France.”

On why he was in Daura, he said “I came to present the certificate of return to him (Buhari) as the party leader and commend his efforts in supporting democracy in Africa, this is the largest democracy in Africa and he couldn’t have done any better, we are lucky there is no incident, there is no accident, and no matter how provocative a defeat is, we still have to tolerate it because we are democrats and we are trying to build a nation.”

On his takeaways from the Daura visit, he said “the calmness and commitment and the fact that after voting he taught us again dedication to our party by displaying his ballot papers, loyalty to the party and being ready to create a future for all of us and no matter how tempting the problem of democracy is, he is following the process, building a successor and ready to hand over peacefully, you know in Africa its a big deal you know.”

