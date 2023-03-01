Tinubu: I’ve won presidential poll

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in a final note yesterday said that he has won the election conducted last Saturday. Tinubu, who stated this at a press briefing at the Presidential Campaign Council office in Abuja, said he has capacity and strength to defend his mandate. Addressing newsmen at the Campaign Council at the Campaign Office through the Media and Publicity Directorates, he described the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s call for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel results of the areas that BVAS failed as irresponsible. He said that Obasanjo’s call for cancellation was anchored on the cry of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP). He said: “Obasanjo has no moral right to seek for cancellation because he had endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.” The Media and Publicity Directorates said that the APC presidential candidate has the strength, will and capacity to verifidefend his mandate. They said: “We are not in 1993 when a democratic election was aborted. Nigerians want this democratic process completed. The call for its cancellation is like aborting a nine-month pregnancy.” Also speaking, they called on INEC to speed up the release of the result, just as they charged the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in Labour Party, Peter Obi to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan to call Tinubu and congratulate him on the victory. Reading the written speech, Dele Alake said: “You must have all read the statement yesterday evening by former President Olusegun Obasanjo where he was literally calling for the cancellation of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections. “His call was anchored on the unsubstantiated claims, rumours and allegations of fraud by opposition parties led by Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, who having seen that they have lost the election would rather want our hard won democracy to be truncated on the altar of their lies. “You must also be aware of the gang up by the PDP and Labour Party, whose agents walked out of the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Monday. Today, they continued their conspiracy to truncate our 24-year democratic journey by raising unfounded allegations against INEC, casting aspersions on the whole electoral process, forgetting the process had handed them unexpected victories in some states. “We have always suspected that the Labour Party and PDP are the same, only divided by individual inordinate ambition. We want to remind them that election is a process like pregnancy. Like a pregnancy that has reached full term, it cannot be aborted. We are not in 1993 when June 12 was aborted by similar forces. It is too late to do so. “The APC-PCC wants to say emphatically that former President Obasanjo has no moral right to meddle in this election let alone calling for its cancellation because he is an interested party having publicly, on January 1 this year, endorsed the candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. “Although we stand by our position as stated yesterday not to jump the protocol governing the announcement of the election results and allow Independent National Electoral Commission to perform its constitutional duty, we want to tell the gathering anti-democratic forces that we have the strength, the determination and the will to protect and defend this process and the soon-to-be-formally announced mandate freely given to our party and Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.” Also on the fairness of the election, Alake said: “The integrity of the electoral process has been attested to by the international observers such as the Commonwealth, ECOWAS, European Union and African Union observer missions who adjudged the election as peaceful, free and fair whilst they identified areas of logistical improvements INEC should take into consideration in future elections. “As you are well aware, the election was replete with drama. We saw the APC presidential candidate, party chairman and PCC Director-General, losing their home states to the Labour Party. Our DG also lost his bid to the Senate.”

