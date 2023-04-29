Tinubu joins Buhari for Jum’aat service at State House

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday joined President Muhammadu Nuhari to observe the Jum’aat prayers at the State House Mosque in Abuja. The two leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries before entering the mosque to observe the Friday prayers. Tinubu was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, and his retinue of personal security aides. Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Ustadh Abdul-Wahid Suleiman, led the two rakaat (units) of prayers. Also at the prayer were House Majority Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd); and Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other top government officials.
