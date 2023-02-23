News

Tinubu: LAHAA ends market storm in Agege, Alimosho, others

Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants Forum members ended their market storm initiative with visits to markets in Agege, Ifako-Ijaye, Osodi-Isolo and Alimosho Local Government areas.

The market storm initiative, designed to canvass support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos and other candidates of the party in the 2023 election, has witnessed tremendous success with market people heartily welcoming LAHAA members.

The group began the last day of the initiative with a visit to the Irepodun market in Agege where they were received by Baba-oja, Alhaji Musbau Akanke, who gave the assurances of the traders to cast their votes for Tinubu and Sanwoolu.

“All of us know how competent Tinubu is and the whole of the country is going to benefit from his immense wealth of knowledge by the time he becomes the President, by God’s grace. We are happy with him, and we are ready to vote for him. We have our voters card, our members don’t have any other candidate in mind apart from Asiwaju. We have mandated all our members to pass the night here on the eve of the election as part of the strategy to mobilise everyone for the APC.”

One of the LAHAA members in Agege, Otunba Niyi Raheem said the electorate in the locality would vote for the party given the performance of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly Mudasiru Obasa who comes from the area.

“Agege had never had it so good because under the stewardship of Mr Speaker, this local government has witnessed tremendous development. He used his influence to bring to Agege laudable projects.

“The electorate understands the dynamics of what is going on now that immediately after Asiwaju assumes office everything will come back to normal. You can see that they are not bothered, they are all eager to cast their votes for all APC candidates. You will know what we are talking about by the time we get to the polls, it is going to be a landslide.”

The LAHAA train moved to the Abattoir market in the Ifako-Ijaye Local Government where the team was also well received by the leadership of the market.

The highlight of the visit to the slaughter slab is the complete declaration of support to Tinubu by the Hausa community that dominated the market.

Omoyele De-Sousa, the LAHAA coordinator for Ifako-Ijaye local government underlined the essence of adopting the market storm initiative, saying it had been a successful campaign for the group.

“Market storm is very important because we have here a convergence of people from across all strata of society. We are here at the Abattoir market under Ifako-Ijaye Local Government which is strategic because all the beef in Lagos State is processed here.
Since the advent of politics, this local government has always been in the hands of the progressives, opposition has no place here
We are not worried about whether the scarcity of naira and fuel would affect our party’s chances. You could hear the leadership of the Hausa community that dominated this market, professing their love for Asiwaju and how he helped the market to grow,” she said.

The group also visited the Ejigbo market in Osodi-Isolo Local Government before they wrapped up their project with a storm to the Irepodun Ileepo Oke-Odo market in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

The market which is populated by people from different tribes received LAHAA in a carnival-like manner with traders seen dancing with members of the Forum and other party faithful who thronged the market.

Prince Abiodun Kosoko, the Babaoja of Irepodun Ileepo Okeodo market insisted that the traders were solidly behind the party and would cast their votes for all the candidates of APC, especially Tinubu.

LAHAA Coordinator in Alimosho Barrister Shola Akande also led the forum’s members to the office of Alhaji Ado Shuaibu Dansudu, the leader of the Hausa Community in the market who said,

