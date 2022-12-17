News Top Stories

Tinubu lauds President's commitment to nation building

All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended President Buhari for his commitment to nation building, patriotic service and deepening of the nation’s democracy.

In a statement by his media aide on Friday, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu described Buhari as, “a patriot, selfless and steadfast leader of uncommon zeal,.

The presidential hopeful noted that at 80, Buhari can look back and be proud of his unblemished record of service to the nation throughout his military career as a soldier and as the current leader of the country. He said; “I heartily congratulate my president and my leader, Muhammadu Buhari, on the momentous and remarkable occasion of his 80th birthday.

“An officer and a gentleman, President Buhari has been a selfless and steadfast leader, and a patriot with uncommon zeal who has dedicated almost his entire life to the service of Nigeria.

“Our country is lucky to have this great man and dedicated public servant at this time. President Buhari has led an extraordinary life of service to Nigeria at every duty post with unassailable integrity. History will be kind to him and record his contributions to the progress, unity and stability of Nigeria in volumes.’

 

