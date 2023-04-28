Tinubu: Lawmaker warns opposition against inflammatory utterances

The member representing Oshodi/ Isolo Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Idimogu, has charged members of the opposition political parties to refrain from making statement capable of heating up the polity. Idimogu, who particularly pointed to the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba- Ahmed, condemned his call that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should not be sworn in come May 29. He described Baba-Ahmed’s call as irresponsible and a move geared towards bringing down the country’s hard earned democracy, advised the presidential candidates of LP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to wait for the decision of the courts on their respective petitions, challenging the outcome of the election. His words: “He (Baba-Ahmed) should be careful with his utterances.

At his level and with his education, he should choose his language. He does not own Nigeria and Nigeria won’t end because he lost election. The democratic process should be followed. “They have gone to court. They should follow the process to its logical end. That’s the beauty of democracy. Atiku has contested elections severally, and does not utter such divisive words. Baba-Ahmed is not even a presidential candidate.”

The lawmaker, who also spoke on the aftermath of the March 18 governorship in Lagos State, said the average Igbo man is peaceful and law abiding, while the Yorubas are very accommodating, hence the need for them to work together to achieve set objectives. “It’s only natural for investors in the state, many of whom are nonindigenes and Igbos to have interest in politics as whoever is elected will initiate and run policies which will affect their businesses and investments hence the Igbos are interested in who gets into public offices. Going forward, there should be inclusiveness.

“There has always been peace between the Igbos and Yorubas if not for the last election, when tribal sentiment crept in. A typical Igbo man is peaceful and he faces his business and my Yoruba in-laws are good people, very accommodating, give it to them. It is a matter of the right hand washes the left hand and the left washes the right for both hands to be clean.

That for me is a symbiotic relationship.” On violence meted to Igbos especially in Ejigbo and Okota areas of Lagos during the governorship election, Idimogu advised his party to ensure inclusiveness in governance even as he called for peace. “It is a general thing that hap-pened, it was not only Lagos, even in other states, but it is not good. Like I said earlier, democracy should be government that allows people to participate in an election, but because of what happened during the presidential election, some people felt that if we keep quiet another party will likely take over the state.

“Crisis will always be there in an election, but to minimize some of these things, let’s talk about inclusiveness. Our party should learn more about inclusiveness, not just the Igbos, even the Arewas. In areas they dominate, give them their person. At the end of the day, what matters is victory for the party. When you don’t give them their preferred candidates, it becomes difficult to get them to vote for the party because you cannot beat a child and say he should not cry; it is difficult.

In his assessment of the general election, Idimogu said if not for the pockets of violence recorded in some parts of the country, it was a good exercise as the will of the people triumphed. “There were issues in a few places, but the percentage, less that 10 per cent, is not enough to discredit the entire process. The election was good but not good enough. It could have been better. There were reports of violence in some places but at the end of the day the people’s voice was heard and the majority had their say. “The election was a lesson for us, especially my party.

Times are changing. The youth want to be part of governance. The perception about old politicians is not accurate. The coming of LP is an eye opener for the establishment political parties and elected public office holders to sit up or risk being kicked out,” he said.