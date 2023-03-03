Tinubu: Long walk to presidency

How Tinubu defeated Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi, others to emerge as Buhari’s successor

FELIX NWANERI reports on the victory of the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in last weekend’s presidential election, which will see him lead Africa’s most populous nation and largest democracy in the next four years

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is one politician many have come to love or hate. But to those, who understand the power game, Tinubu is one man you ignore in politics to later bite your fingers. Blessed with uncanny ability to identify political as well as electoral assets, Tinubu is reported to have reasoned immediately after the 2011 elections that if General Muhammadu Buhari, who contested the poll on a relatively unknown platform – Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), could poll 12 million votes without much resources and national appeal, then he is the man to be pushed forward for the 2015 polls. Both men had made an attempt in 2011 to forge an alliance that will oust the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but the deal crashed at the eleventh hour. However, the product of Tinubu’s assumption after Buhari’s impressive showing in the 2011 elections was the coming together of major opposition political parties – CPC, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and a faction of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013. The party was later boosted by aggrieved members of the PDP, who jumped ship, and for the first time since 1999, when the country returned to civil rule, the opposition was able to speak with one voice. Tinubu’s support for Buhari in the 2015 presidential race started from the party’s national convention in Lagos, where he mobilised APC governors and other party stakeholders to ensure that the former head of state was not muscled by other presidential aspirants with huge financial war chest. This explained why Buhari defeated four other aspirants – former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; then Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and the publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, in a keen contest to clinch the APC ticket. Buhari polled 4,430 votes to beat Kwankwaso to the second position with 974 votes. Shockingly, Atiku, who many had thought would give Buhari a good fight, was a distant third with 954 votes. Okorocha came fourth with 624 votes, while Nda-Isaiah had 10 votes. To further push the Buhari candidacy, the former Lagos governor also jettisoned his purported vice presidential ambition after consuleven

tations with party chieftains on the effect of a Muslim/Muslim ticket on APC’s chances in the presidential poll. This paved way for the choice of a former Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as Buhari’s running, although not without Tinubu’s endorsement. Osinbajo served in Tinubu’s government. Bowing to party position, Tinubu, in a statement said he withdrew from the race because of his patriotic conviction and desire to be a bridge builder across all divides. He also said though he was offered the vice presidency slot by Buhari at a time; he honourably declined the position, so that he would not be seen as self-serving. His statement read in part: “After all the political calculations are made and the dust of competition has settled, it must be this nation and its people who stand first and foremost. The question becomes whether we stand strong, able to shape ourselves into our best future or will we stand frail and trembling, burdened by the abject failure to surmount the multiple problems confronting us. “It is against this backdrop that I assess any action I take. Here I come to my name being placed in consideration as the vice presidential candidate for our party, the APC. I have

laboured hard to move this party from being merely an idea in the minds of a few into being a political organisation that might win this election and govern the nation in way that gives the people the hope and opportunity they seek. Nothing is more important to me than to realise this dream not for myself but for the people of this land I so love. “I helped to build this party, giving no thought to seeking an elected office because of it. My contribution to the party was never based on the expectation of a later political handout. Nigeria is in trouble and we are well past the moment for such narrow, selfish games.” He urged Nigerians to remove religion from the electoral equation now that the tickets of both parties are mixed. “I ask you to select the ticket best able to end the downward slide that Nigeria has endured since this government took over. I ask you to remember that too many Christians and Muslims are poor. Most of all, I ask you to remember that the true religion of the PDP is poverty; APC came to bring prosperity to the people. Please vote for that.” He pledged commitment to the “rescue agenda of General Buhari and Prof. Osibajo,” saying: “I declare to you, I will work and dedicate myself so that our ticket succeeds and wins the 2015 election – not for my good, no

consuleven for the party’s good but for the good of the nation we inhabit.” He added: “Some may call what I have done a sacrifice. I call it otherwise. It is my patriotic contribution and duty. I do so with a happy and uplifted heart and clear conscience because I have committed myself to seeking the best for this nation before seeking what is good for myself. This is the creed of statesmanship I chose to follow. May this be the creed of our party as General Buhari leads us to historic victory in the 2015 elections.” Walking his talk Tinubu walked his talk as he was in the forefront of Buhari’s campaign, traversing the length and breadth of the country, canvassing for votes for the former military ruler. Many also believe that he was the major financier of the APC presidential project. This conviction may have been predicated on the glamour that characterised the party’s presidential campaign, and most importantly, extension of Buhari’s campaign beyond the northern part of the country where he hails from. Buhari had restricted his campaigns in previous polls to his North-West home zone due to paucity of funds, but the likes of Tinubu offered him the resources to campaign across the country. Little wonder his campaign train which took off in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on January 6 2015, was able to criss-cross the country’s 36 states with the usual pomp associated with such rallies not lacking. Besides mobilizing his political machinery, Tinubu, popularly called Jagaban by his supporters and admirers equally made available his media platform for the Buhari presidential project. Buhari also enjoyed the goodwill, which the former Lagos governor has among media professionals. To many political observers, Tinubu was the reason for the inroad, which Buhari made in the South-West in the 2015 presidential poll. The former’s influence is beyond Lagos, as his political dynasty has spread to states like Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti states. Tinubu’s political machinery ensured victory for the APC in five of the six states of the zone in the presidential poll. The party won in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Ondo, while losing to the PDP in Ekiti. Buhari had never won in any south western state, since 2003 he started vying for the presidency. Given his role in Buhari’s victory, Tinubu was expected to be the link between the South- West and the presidency. It was equally anticipated that he would have a say in the choice of party men from the zone, who would join the presidency in whatever capacity. That was not to be as he made no input in the formation of Buhari’s cabinet in 2015. None of Tinubu’s ministerial choices was considered. The APC national leader was said to have rooted for his former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Edun as Finance Minister but Buhari looked the other way, opting for the immediate past governor of Lagos State and Tinubu’s successor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola as Lagos State representative in the cabinet. Another attempt to get Buhari to consider Edun, who hails from Ogun State after the initial bid failed, was resisted by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who enjoys a close relationship with President Buhari. Tinubu also failed to stop former Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi from being nominated. He was said to have rooted for one his loyalists – Dele Alake – to pick the Ekiti State slot. But again, Buhari opted for Fayemi, who was Director of Policy of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation during the 2015 polls. The statesman Despite the disappointments, Tinubu’s support for the Buhari presidency never wavered. Like a statesman, he demonstrated that what preoccupied his mind at that time was not the security of his seat, but the security of the nation. This, he did through continuous expression of support for the administration even when most Nigerians started lost confidence in its ability to deliver on electioneering promises. It was against the backdrop of Tinubu’s unflinching support for the Buhari administration that many were shocked, when he reportedly declared that he would run for the presidency come 2019. Speaking during the inauguration of Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State in February 2017, Tinubu said he will not rule out the possibility of running for the office of president. He, however, emphasised that it will only happen if there is a vacancy in the presidency. His words: “You see there is nothing wrong with such ambition. It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates. I will not brush aside such an aspiration. It has been historical even that Buhari tried first, second, third, and fourth before he got it. “Resilience, determination, and clarity of purpose; maybe as a senator, maybe as a president, you cannot rule it out. How can I rule such a thing out, the opportunity to service my country but you only do that when there is a vacancy.” Noting that there is no way he will reject an opportunity to serve the country, he averred: “How can I rule such a thing out, the opportunity to service my country? But you only do that when there is a vacancy.” A detour Expectedly, meanings were read into Tinubu’s statement. While some insinuated that the APC national leader has already set machinery in motion to vie for the country’s top job, others said he is likely dump the ruling party for another platform to actualise his ambition. But, Tinubu, swiftly came out to debunk the claim, saying he would rather support President Buhari. In a statement by his media office, the former Lagos governor said those, who misconstrued his comment to mean that he will contest the 2019 presidential election are out to pitch him against President Buhari. His words: “As long as that patriotic and committed man named Muhammadu Buhari holds and seeks to hold the mantle as our president, then Asiwaju Tinubu stands behind him in unwavering support and confidence. “Asiwaju Tinubu remains faithful to the mission of progressive reform and change that President Buhari, he and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have started. Tinubu was instrumental in the formation and success of the APC. His toil and efforts helped establish this government. He is not one to tear down something he laboured so dutifully to build.” The statement signed by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, further read: “When asked about future political office, Asiwaju said he could not discount that possibility if the nation called upon him for such service, provided, he emphasized, that all political conditions were appropriate; particularly the office in question would have to be vacant, even if it’s local government chairmanship. In our political lexicon, this means the office is not held by a member of the APC in good standing. We all know this. “Moreover, if you really listen to his words, Asiwaju did not mention any office or any timeframe. The conditions he mentioned may not become ripe for years to come and they might not pertain to the presidency. In effect, all Asiwaju said was the position that any political figure would hold. “As a politician, he cannot preclude the possibility of running for office in the future because no man knows what the future will hold. To translate this general statement of political reality into a tale that he is actively preparing for a 2019 presidential run is reckless in the extreme.” The statement also dismissed claims of meetings for the actualisation of “Tinubu’s presidential ambition.” It stated: “Asiwaju Tinubu has not held any planning meetings for any such presidential campaign and is not contemplating any such meetings. He has no present list of possible running mates because he has no present intention of running… This is as shameless as a lie can be. Asiwaju is acknowledged to be the intellectual father and the driving force behind the APC. “It makes no sense that he would abandon the party that he worked hard to build in order to enter the dilapidated building the PDP has become. Asiwaju worked for over 16 years to break the PDP yoke on the nation. After breaking that yoke, it is not in his nature to voluntarily place it back on our necks. “Anyone who has followed his career, even his staunchest critics, knows Asiwaju for his partisan consistency. He is not a party hopper. He is loyal and sticks with the party to which he belongs. After fighting for so many years to elevate his party to the position of national leadership, he would not give that away in order to join with those who blame him for their currently bleak political circumstance.” Insisting that Tinubu would resist plots to put him at odds with Buhari, the statement said the scam against the APC National Leader will fall as his support for the president is not questionable. “Asiwaju supports and stands behind President Buhari. He wishes the president well and that he returns soon. Whether the president is here or away, he has the full loyalty of Asiwaju Tinubu. President Buhari can be rest assured on this point: Asiwaju Tinubu will never contest against him nor will he support anyone who does,” the statement said. The doubts While some analysts reasoned then that Tinubu may have sold a dummy to test the political waters ahead of the 2019 general election, a political school opined that it would be fool-hardy for the Buhari camp to accept the former Lagos governor’s rebuttal for its face value. Members of this school pointed to Tinubu’s political sagacity and ability read situations to know when to throw his hat to the ring. According to them, with Buhari serving out his second term in 2023, the coast would be clear for the man most of his admirers refer to as Jagaban to actualise his dream. And it was shortly after Buhari’s inauguration for a second term in office that some groups sprung up, urging the former governor of Lagos State to run for the 2023 presidency. This was followed by pockets of endorsements from different quarters. Some of the groups even went to the extent of printing campaign materials in Tinubu’s name to show how serious they are. But Tinubu, in denouncing the groups, said he did not authorise such. The disclaimer, notwithstanding, Tinubu’s 2023 bid gained momentum, when a political pressure group known as South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), emerged on the scene. The group, led by a former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said it was pushing for the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election because he has the political will and experience to turn the country’s fortune around. Tinubu confirmed Adeyeye’s assumption that he will not back out of the 2023 presidential race, when he told Nigerians on January 10, 2022 that he has informed President Buhari of his intention to contest the election. Briefing State House correspondents after he met with Buhari at the Aso Villa in Abuja, said he has the confidence, vision, and capacity to build on the foundation laid by Buhari to turn around the fortunes of the country. His dream of flying the flag of the ruling party in the forthcoming presidential election materialized on June 8, when he defeated 13 other aspirants in a keenly contested APC presidential primary election. The former governor of Lagos State, polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, a former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, with a wide margin. Amaechi had 316 votes, a difference of 955 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo placed a distant third with 235 votes, while the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan polled 152 votes to take the fourth position. Tinubu, in his acceptance speech, not only stressed that the ensuing contest between the APC and PDP will be one of competing visions, but maintained that the ruling party must defeat the opposition’s reactionary ideals. “The competition is now over. Those who did not support me, you have nothing to fear. I hold no grudges or grievances. Let us each agree to join hands in defeating the PDP and beating back our common foes of poverty, terror and violence. We now have a date with destiny in February 2023. Let us win, so that Nigeria can become the nation it is intended to be,” he said. He acknowledged that the country faces serious problems at the moment, but said that he believes that Nigerians have it within them to reach their finest destiny. “With help from God, we shall make this nation better for the generations to come,” he said. He added: “President Muhamamdu Buhari has already laid a solid foundation in security, economy, and anti-corruption. We will build upon this for the salvation of our people.” He promised economic reforms to tackle poverty; provision of meaningful education and jobs for the youth; new opportunities in the FINTECH sector, the creative and entertainment industries, digital skills and other areas. He also charged Nigerians on the need to muster collective strength to conquer terrorism, kidnapping, and violent evil of any form. According to him, “our better, more progressive vision of Nigeria shall secure a better society for all Nigerians. May this be our task arising from this convention. Let nothing stand in the way of our achieving a more just society and a greater Nigeria.” Campaign promises While there is no doubt that the campaign for the presidential election was characterised by name-calling, Tinubu seized the opportunity to promise economic reforms to tackle poverty; provision of meaningful education and jobs for the youth; new opportunities in the FINTECH sector, the creative and entertainment industries, digital skills and other areas. His policy document, tagged “Renewed hope: Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” also highlighted values inherent in democracy as the now President-elect stated that democratic ideals would be followed under his watch. He also said that he will stand firmly against all forms of electoral violence and intimidation, having spent most of his political career in opposition. His words: “I stand firmly against all forms of electoral violence and intimidation. Having spent most of my career in political opposition, I have long fought against electoral malpractice and attempted to extinguish the legitimacy of the choice of voters. I will continue to do so, I promise.” On his plans for the economy, Tinubu said he will engage the private sector to drive economic development across the country. “My belief that the private sector is the fulcrum of economic progress is evident and documented. However, fundamental flaws with the basic design of our national economy imperil the private sector from playing the role it ought to and adding the value it is capable of. In this instance, the government must act as a catalyst. “We shall do this on all fronts. We will address the conflict between monetary and fiscal policies. Budgeting will be based on the projected spending levels needed to push real annual growth rate above seven per cent, while reducing the unemployment rate, so that we can double the economy in ten years,” he said. On agriculture, he said his administration will place emphasis on the use of technology to improve the agricultural sector for better production and contribution to the nation’s economy. According to him, “the present administration has invested heavily in agriculture, providing loans and expanding the country’s total acreage of cultivated land. We will build on this, but our focus will be on using technology and expertise to accelerate growth and development by providing the critical infrastructure necessary to achieve the commodity transformations in the agriculture value chain. “Roads, rail, access to ports, and storage infrastructure are what we require to radically transform the agriculture sector and increase its value to the nation. Providing these will be the areas of our focus so that the full potential of our agro economy can be achieved, and we can reap the benefits in jobs, improved economic opportunities and increased prosperity.” Tinubu also said the current situation where the Federal Government fixes petrol price is a broken model. “The Federal Government as regulator and operator, and price fixer is a broken model and one that we fully intend to fix if elected. We have privatised power distribution in Nigeria and generation to a certain degree. What we need to do, going forward, is to improve the enabling environment and further reform the legal and regulatory framework to attract more private investments in the sector as we have experienced in the telecom industry,” he said. On power, he said his administration will be committed to energy sufficiency through the reform of the sector. His words: “Energy supply is another priority. There is no version of the world where Nigeria’s ambition for self can be achieved without solving the problem of how to provide energy to homes and businesses across the country. On education, he said he will provide student loans and reform the Almajiri system in the northern part of the country. He added that he would recruit and train more teachers as a way of boosting education. He also promised to establish technology hubs, where “youths can even develop technological languages on their own and make a better 21st-century approach to governance in Nigeria.” Giving a clue on how he intends to tackle insecurity that is ravaging almost all parts of the country, the APC candidate noted: “I am convinced, as I am sure most of us are, that the broad principles that enabled successive Nigerian governments to interface development and security, and establish an organic link between national security and economic development with regional peace and prosperity is both impeccable and remains relevant. It is an approach which I commit myself to upholding and advancing.” Triumph at the polls Tinubu emerged tops in a keenly contested presidential election and was consequently declared as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election after polling 8.7 million votes and meeting the constitutional requirement to be declared the winner. The APC candidate had over 25 per cent of votes cast in 30 states. The president of Nigeria is elected using a modified two-round system. To be elected in the first round, a candidate must receive a plurality of the votes and over 25 per cent of votes in at least 24 of the 36 states. If no candidate passes this threshold, a second round will be held between the top candidate and the next candidate to have received a majority of votes in the highest number of states. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the results in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja, said Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the election. He polled a total of 6.9 million votes in the election. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came third in the election with a total of 6.1 million votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1.4 million votes. Other candidates, who contested the presidential election include Christopher Imumolen (Accord Party – AP), Hamza Al-Mustapha (Action Alliance – AA), Omoyele Sowore (African Action Congress – AAC), Dumebi Kachikwu (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Yusuf Sani (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Peter Umeadi (All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA) and Charles Nnadi (Action Peoples Party – APP). Also on the ballot were Princess Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement – APM), Sunday Adenuga (Boot Party – BP), Felix Osakwe (National Rescue Movement – NRM), Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP), Adewole Adebayo (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Abdumalik Ado-Ibrahim Young Progressives Party – YPP) and Dan Nwanyanwu (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP). Readiness for the task ahead Reiterating his readiness to lead Africa’s most populous nation, Tinubu, in his acceptance speech on Wednesday, said he understands the pains and yearnings of Nigerians, while extending a hand of fellowship to his closest rivals in the race. In what seemed an appeal to youths, the President-elect said he has heard them loud and clear. His words: “Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future. “I am aware that for many of you Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves. “Remodeling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youth. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before.” To his closest rivals in the race, Tinubu said: “Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy. “You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria. “To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former Governor Kwankwaso, former Governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign. You have my utmost respect. Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance. During the election, you may have been my opponent but you were never my enemy. In my heart, you are my brothers. “Still, I know some candidates will be hard put to accept the election results. It is your right to seek legal recourse. What is neither right nor defensible is for anybody to resort to violence. Any challenge to the electoral outcome should be made in a court of law, and not on the streets. “I also ask my supporters to let peace reign and tensions fade. We ran a principled, peaceful and progressive campaign. The aftermath of our campaign must be as benign. “Yes, there are divisions amongst us that should not exist. Many people are uncertain, angry and hurt; I reach out to every one of you. Let the better aspects of our humanity step forward at this fateful moment. Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation,” he declared.

Like this: Like Loading...